Citigroup C-N on Monday downgraded U.S. stocks in anticipation of a pullback in growth stocks and a recession in the fourth quarter of the year, while betting on beaten-down counterparts in Europe with an upgrade.

The brokerage cut its rating on U.S. stocks to “neutral” from “overweight”, following a strong rally in the first half of the year. It warned that growth stocks were set for a pullback as the “euphoria” around artificial intelligence enters a more “digestive” phase.

Citigroup instead sees potential in “heavily discounted” European stocks, as the bank increased allocation to some cyclicals. These include the materials sector, which is seen benefiting from a potential uptick in China’s economic growth.

The S&P 500 has gained 14.6 per cent so far this year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped about 31 per cent, driven mainly by a handful of tech stocks that rode high on AI potential.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 were flat by 8:00 a.m. ET.

Citigroup also downgraded the global IT sector to “neutral”.

Strategists at the brokerage downgraded UK stocks on a lack of exposure to growth stocks and a stronger pound. Emerging market (EM) stocks, upgraded to an “overweight” rating, replaced the UK stocks in Citigroup’s asset allocation.

“EM offers a more interesting risk/reward profile, with exposure to a combination of growth and materials. It could also benefit from USD weakness, rate cuts and potential improvement in China sentiment,” the strategists said.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.