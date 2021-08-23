Consumers are getting tapped out. Plus, a major bank slashes online trading commissions to zero

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson believes the U.S. consumer is tapped out and he has the evidence to prove it.

In his Weekly Warmup report, Mr. Wilson argued that retail spending had previously been supported by stimulus cheques, and with these fiscal support initiatives ending, consumption levels will fade with them. This perspective is a sharp counterpoint to investors expecting that retail spending will continue to ramp higher with economic re-opening.

There is evidence this slowdown trend is already underway. The strategist points to U.S. retail sales data reported well below consensus expectations on Aug. 17. Economists expected retail sales less autos to climb 0.2 per cent month over month in July, but were confronted with a -0.4 per cent result. Four days earlier, the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence survey was released at the lowest level since 2011.

Equity prices are already reflecting the new reality. The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sub-index’s 10.1 per cent year to date total return is less than half of the big index’s 20.4 per cent result.

Mr. Wilson, to his credit, had been expecting weaker retail sales as part of a larger deceleration in economic and profit growth. In July he upgraded the defensive consumer staples sector and downgraded the highly cyclical materials sector. He followed that in early August by upgrading utilities, another defensive sector, and downgrading energy stocks.

Month to date, staples stocks have outperformed materials by about 1.5 per cent and U.S. utilities have outdistanced the energy subindex by almost 10 per cent.

These current market performance trends are indicative of a mid-cycle environment. The early beneficiaries of the recovery from recession – beaten down economically sensitive companies – are giving way to a more ‘business as usual’ investing backdrop where fairly valued, higher quality companies with reliable profit growth regain leadership.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

National Bank slashes online trading commissions to zero, putting pressure on competitors

A bank-owned Canadian online broker has finally matched the zero-commission deals long available to U.S. investors, putting pressure on competitors to follow suit. Rob Carrick tells us all about it.

How to turn your dividend portfolio into a compounding machine

When our John Heinzl started investing a couple of decades ago, there weren’t many options for reinvesting dividends. Now, the choices can be a bit overwhelming. Here’s his list to help you zero in on the method, or combination of methods, that will work best for you.

Branching out: Timberland owners eye new revenue streams from carbon credits

As companies look for ways to shrink their environmental footprint, timberland owners are discovering an intriguing new way of diversifying their revenue streams: Sell carbon offset credits to polluters and get paid not to cut down their trees. As David Berman reports, a number of significant players are already moving on the opportunity.

Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride

Investors are preparing for a rockier ride ahead for markets, as worries over slowing growth, a looming rollback of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s easy money policies and a global COVID-19 resurgence threaten a rally that has seen the S&P 500 double from last year’s lows. Saqib Iqbal Ahmed of Reuters tells us more.

Why consumers are driving growth in emerging markets

Pfizer stock has had a good run of late. Is it time to sell? Gordon Pape will weigh in.

