Credit Suisse thinks equity markets are cheap, a REIT getting oversold, and the analyst split over Shopify

A fascinating research report by Credit Suisse U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub implies that almost everything we know about value investing is, if not wrong, overly simplistic and misdirected. The report helps explain the significant underperformance of conventional value investing as a strategy in recent years, and also provides insight into why Berkshire Hathaway, a famously valuation-conscious asset manager, added a position in seemingly expensive Amazon.com.

In “The case for Much Higher Valuations,” Mr. Golub argues that free cash flow, not earnings, drive stock prices. The strategist notes that free cash flow has historically provided a better indication of capital return to shareholders – dividends and buybacks primarily – than earnings.

Not only are price-to-earnings ratios outdated, but replacing them means that U.S. equity markets are substantially under-valued.

“Over the past decade, companies have moved increasingly toward capital-light business models. The result has been a doubling of free cash flow generation … This increase is not reflected in earnings… As a result of the large increase in free cash flow (FCF) and return of capital (ROC), Price/FCF and P/Return on Capital [ratios] are now trading at substantial discounts – 20 per cent and 40 per cent below historical averages.”

The ‘capital-light’ nature of new businesses is the key factor behind higher free cash flow generation. Whereas older business models like auto manufacturing required huge initial and ongoing investment in equipment, software and biotechnology firms, for example, are based on intellectual property developed by their employees, with minimal or no costs to increase production.

Warren Buffett recently announced that one of Berkshire Hathaway’s money managers was acquiring a stake in Amazon.com. This shocked many investors because Amazon’s current trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 85 times seemed far higher than Mr. Buffett’s growth-at-a-reasonable-price investment strategy would allow.

Amazon, however, grows cash flow at a remarkably rapid rate – a 36-per-cent annual increase over the past three years. If, as Mr. Golub states, free cash flow drives stock prices, then Berkshire Hathaway is buying Amazon at a discount to future value if cash flow continues to increase at this pace. (I should point out that Amazon is significantly more expensive than the S&P 500 on a price-to-trailing-free-cash-flow basis, it’s price to projected free cash flow three years from now is what makes it attractive).

Switching from price-to-earnings to price-to-free-cash-flow takes the S&P 500 from expensive to cheap. The U.S. benchmark’s price-to-forward earnings of 16.9 times is a lot higher than the historical average of 15.1 times. But in terms of price-to-free-cash-flow, stocks are cheap and have ample room to rally – the current multiple of 20.6 times is well below the long-term average of 25.7.

There have been numerous reports of the ‘value investing is dead’ variety in recent years and it’s not hard to see why. The Russell 1000 Growth Index has outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index by more than six per cent per year in the past 60 months.

Mr. Golub’s analysis brings up the distinct possibility, however, that value investing is alive and well and investors are just looking at the wrong valuation methods.

–Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN-T). This real estate investment trust’s (REIT) unit price has declined over 7 per cent during the past six weeks. As a result, the REIT is just 1 per cent away from appearing on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum). The unit price is currently hovering just above its 200-day moving average, which has proven to be a significant level of support that has rarely been breached over the past two years. The security may provide investors with downside protection during the current market volatility. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).

Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T). This year’s blistering rally in Shopify Inc. shares, making it the top performing stock on the TSX in 2019, is raising questions about the stock’s valuation and it is exposing a curious dichotomy among analysts based on their home bases: The only notes of caution come from U.S. analysts, while Canadians are overwhelmingly bullish. David Berman investigates (for subscribers).

Bond market Smackdown

The argument for holding bonds: A diversified portfolio has proven benefits

With yields so dismally low, and conventional wisdom running so strongly in favour of holding stocks, anyone who purchases a bond today has to feel as if they’re auditioning for a masochists’ club. Rather than dismissing bonds out of hand, let’s take a minute to look at what history has to say. Ian McGugan gives his view on why to hold bonds (for subscribers).

The argument against holding bonds: Your portfolio is better off without them over the long haul

Studies have shown that, when it comes to investing, most people make decisions based on intuition rather than reasoning. They focus primarily on the possibility of a loss (rather than the probability of a gain), and tend to contemplate the immediate future rather than taking a long-term view. Together, these behavioural biases drive people to invest a disproportionate share of their capital in an asset class that makes absolutely no sense for long-term investors – particularly in today’s environment. That asset class is bonds. Biff Matthews and Doug McCutcheon of Longview Assets Management explain their view.

Others

How not to die with a big RRSP

When you’ve scrimped and saved to build up your RRSP, most retirees hate paying the taxes on that cash, so they withdraw as little as possible. But that doesn’t mean you avoid the tax forever. Others fear running out of money. The problem with taking a large RRSP to your grave is that it can trigger a hefty tax bill. John Heinzl explains (for subscribers).

Can this couple 'melt down' their $4.9-million retirement savings in a tax-wise way?

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I’d like to give my adult children a sum of money to invest. Under the attribution rules, do I have to pay taxes on the income they earn?

Answer: No. If you gift money to an adult child, there is no attribution of the income back to you. However, if you gift money to a minor child (or grandchild, niece or nephew) under the age of 18, the income (such as dividends or interest) is attributed back to you. However, any capital gain or loss is taxed in the hands of the minor child.

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

