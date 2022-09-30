The global economics team at Credit Suisse slashed their world growth estimates for 2022 and 2023 this week while also providing a less-than-encouraging outlook for the Canadian economy. Investors should be very careful with cyclical, growth-sensitive stocks for the foreseeable future.

Global economist Ray Farris used the disquieting title ‘The worst is yet to come’ for Credit Suisse’s quarterly outlook. Mr. Farris cited persistent inflation pressure as the core reason for his pessimism and predicted “a deteriorating economic environment for risk assets” for the next six to nine months.

Credit Suisse dropped its 2022 global GDP forecast to 2.6 per cent from 2.9 per cent. An even deeper cut to 2023 expectations sees the growth estimate fall to 2.1 per cent from 2.6 per cent.

Wenzhe Zhao is Credit Suisse’s economist covering Canada. His forecast currently features reasonable 3.4 per cent GDP growth for 2022 but a far weaker 1.0 per cent growth rate in 2023 - with a mild recession during the course of the year.

The economist wrote that “the risk of a real interest rate shock to the Canadian economy is rising.” He expects the Bank of Canada to push its overnight rate rates to 4.5 per cent, up from the current 3.25 per cent, to combat inflation pressure. This level will eventually depress spending for consumers still carrying near-record levels of debt.

Credit Suisse believes that the higher borrowing costs will push the housing market into an even sharper contraction. The domestic economy has become extremely dependent on real estate markets with residential construction climbing to 40 per cent of total investment for the entire economy. A reversal in this trend would help push the economy into contraction.

The economist expects that an expanding working age population – growing at the fastest rate since 1996 – will help mitigate wage inflation. Immigration has accelerated. CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld noted Thursday that the 285,000 jump in Canada’s population in the second quarter of 2022 was the largest increase since Newfoundland joined confederation.

Weaker commodity prices are already reflecting these concerns about global growth. The S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Spot Index is down 19.1 per cent year to date, and the West Texas Intermedia crude price is set to end September with a monthly loss of more than 10 per cent.

A significant recovery in the commodity space is unlikely until the economic outlook improves. Other cyclical sectors including consumer discretionary and industrials should also remain under pressure.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

The Rundown

Care to lock in today’s high interest rates for the next 10 years?

Rob Carrick looked around this week to see what’s on offer if you care to lock in a guaranteed investment certificate for an entire decade. Think 5 per cent plus returns.

Romspen limits redemptions from flagship real estate fund

Romspen Investment Corp., one of Canada’s largest private debt managers, is restricting redemptions from its flagship real estate fund, as the North American mortgage market adjusts to a prolonged period of rising interest rates. Tim Shufelt reports.

Investors brace for more wild market gyrations after dizzying Q3

In a year of wild market swings, the third quarter of 2022 was a time when events took a truly extraordinary turn. As the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its monetary policy tightening to tame the worst inflation in decades, U.S. Treasury yields shot to their highest levels in more than a decade and stocks reversed a summer rally to plumb fresh depths. Reuters looks at some highlights of the quarter, and what may lie ahead over the next three months.

Global contagion risks should put G7 on standby

Two G7 countries’ financial market conditions have deteriorated so much that their central banks have been forced to intervene to stop the rot, stabilize prices and restore order. While the Bank of Japan’s first yen-buying intervention in 24 years and the Bank of England’s remarkable bond-buying foray seem separate and uniquely domestic issues, they are linked by a common thread that poses growing risks to global financial stability. As Jamie McGeever of Reuters tells us, the Fed’s relentless interest rate-raising campaign, and resulting worldwide surge in the dollar, is tightening global financial conditions at an alarming pace.

How overconfidence can kill portfolio returns

Investors - amateur or professional - would do well to be on guard against the overconfidence bias, says long-time financial professional Sam Sivarajan.

Others (for subscribers)

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Number Cruncher: Ten high-quality TSX dividend stocks yielding 6 per cent or more

Number Cruncher: Which of these 20 TSX real estate names offer investors safety and value?

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

What’s up in the days ahead

John Heinzl reviews the third-quarter performance of his Yield Hog dividend growth portfolio, while David Berman argues the time may be right to accumulate shares in one of the market’s longest running income growers, BCE.

A bumpy home straight: World market themes for the week ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff