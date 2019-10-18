Dealing with currency fluctuations, an attractive REIT and choosing between bonds and equities

One of the smartest investing moves over the past decade was to forgo currency hedging in your U.S. stock market holdings.
Now, it’s time to look at the case for reversing that approach and using funds that use hedging to block out the effect of Canada-U.S. currency fluctuations on returns.
In a recent note to clients, Richardson GMP took a look at the prospects for the Canadian dollar and concluded there’s reason to expect it to appreciate against its U.S. counterpart.
GMP Richardson says it made sense to go without hedging early this decade because the U.S. dollar was undervalued compared with many major currencies. “Today it is the opposite – nobody wants to hedge, and the U.S. dollar is now overvalued against most [major currencies],” the note says. “Based on this view, we believe investors should be more open to considering hedged investment strategies on a go-forward basis.”
You can most clearly see the benefit of holding unhedged U.S. investments in the return data for the five years to Sept. 30. The S&P 500 made an annual average 14.7 per cent in Canadian dollars, compared with 10.8 per cent in U.S. dollars. GMP Richardson points out that the U.S. dollar appreciated by an average annual 2.5 per cent over the past decade. “This boost, while not constant, has helped portfolio performance when translated back into Canadian dollars.”
Looking ahead, the GMP note says there are some reasons to be cautious about the Canadian dollar. If you think global economic growth is fading, then expect the U.S. dollar to outperform. On the other hand, the Canadian economy has been performing comparatively well and has exceeded expectations. GMP Richardson says that by one measure, the Canadian dollar is 10 per cent undervalued against the U.S. buck.
There’s a wide selection of U.S. equity exchange-traded funds and mutual funds that come in Canadian and U.S. dollar versions, generally with the same management expense ratio. If you’re putting new money into U.S. equity funds, consider a break from what worked over the past several years, which means buying funds that are hedged.
-- Rob Carrick
This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.
Stocks to ponder
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust The REIT is positioned to benefit from operational improvements from its main tenant, Sobey’s, which represents 55 per cent of the REIT’s revenue. In addition, Crombie’s capital recycling program is expected to result in net asset value and earnings growth, targeted to be between 3 per cent and 5 per cent. The REIT offers its investors an attractive 5.5-per-cent yield with a payout ratio of 90 per cent last quarter, writes Jennifer Dowty.
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF The fund, known by its ticker HMMJ, has lost more than 56 per cent of its value in the past 12 months, according to figures from Morningstar Direct, while other cannabis funds have shed one-third to almost half of their value. Once one of the hottest investments in Canada, cannabis stocks and the funds that specialize in investing in them have had a rocky year since Canada legalized retail sales, writes David Milstead and Clare O’Hara.
The Rundown
How the federal election could impact the Canadian stock market
Can voters affect stock prices in Canada? Investors are about to find out. The Conservatives and Liberals are virtually tied in the polls, which means that the Canadian stock market has not yet priced in the effects of the next majority – or minority – government in Ottawa. Yet the different approaches of the major parties on a number of key issues during the campaign could have a profound impact on certain sectors – particularly energy. David Berman looks at areas to watch.
Are equities the better choice over fixed income in Canada?
Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian calls U.S. equity purchases a “no brainer” relative to bonds. But are equities the clear choice on this side of the border? Scott Barlow takes a look.
Others (for subscribers)
The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX
Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Thursday’s Insider Report: President and CEO are buying these two stocks on price weakness
Five TSX dividend stocks set to benefit from Canada’s real estate rebound
Ten U.S. consumer-defensive stocks for the cautious dividend investor
Others (for everyone)
Tech haves and have-nots face third-quarter tests
Super Saturday, Super Mario: World markets themes for the week ahead
Globe Advisor
Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.
Ask Globe Investor
Question: Can securities can be donated in-kind to charity by an estate, with the same capital-gains tax savings and donation-tax credit advantages that are available to a person who donates securities when he or she is alive?
Answer: “Yes, this can be done, provided the will is drafted to allow for this gift,” said Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “A donation made under your will is deemed to be made by your estate on the date the transfer is made to the charity, using the fair market value of the securities on that date.”
However, a key condition for qualifying for the capital gains tax exemption – and for providing flexibility in claiming the donation tax credit – is that the estate must be designated by the executor as a “graduated rate estate," Mr. Golombek said. “Be sure to get proper advice from your estates lawyer or accountant so you get the full benefit from your in-kind donation,” he said.
-- John Heinzl
Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.
What’s up in the days ahead
Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.
More Globe Investor coverage
For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor
Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.
You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.
Compiled by Globe Investor Staff