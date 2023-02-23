According to the 2022 Investment Funds Report (produced by the Investment Funds Institute of Canada, or IFIC), the largest proportion of Canadian mutual funds was “balanced funds,” at 49%. This share would have been even higher had this segment not also seen a net redemption of $30 billion – the largest on record. Keep in mind that a redemption is not the same as a decline in the market value of a segment due to market conditions. It reflects a change in investor behaviour as a result of either economic or market developments, or perhaps hearsay. Last year, there was a ton of hearsay when it came to so-called balanced portfolios, with some analysts proclaiming the death of the “60/40″ portfolio.

What is a 60/40 portfolio? Essentially, it is when roughly 60% of the assets are in equities and 40% are in bonds or other fixed income securities. Such a portfolio fits into the category of what we call balanced accounts or funds, since this group will generally have anywhere from 40% to 60% exposure to stocks. So, why is this strategy being declared dead? Basically, it is because it was seen as inadequately protecting portfolios in 2022 by some in the financial community because of sharp losses experienced in bonds. The main reason an investor will choose a balanced portfolio over one that is entirely in stocks is likely because he or she does not have the ability or the tolerance to take on the degree of risk attached to an all-stock portfolio. Similarly, they may not want to have all their eggs in the bond market, given that the expected returns may not satisfy the objectives of the portfolio, regardless of the anticipated reduction in risk.

Investors that are in balanced funds are looking for a mixture of growth, income generation and some preservation of capital. In boom years, a balanced portfolio may not match the returns of equity markets, but when economies and equity markets become turbulent, this balance is supposed to limit downside capture in the portfolio. The reason behind this is that the volatility of good-quality bonds (like G7 governments and investment grade corporates) is historically lower than the volatility of the stock market, on average.

In 2022, this expectation was challenged to say the least. As central banks pushed interest rates aggressively higher, in order to bring inflation under control, bond prices tumbled. In some cases, government and corporate sectors lost 10-20%. Depending on the sector, last year’s losses were the worst in a few decades. During 2022, the S&P TSX index had a total return of minus 5.7%, but the Solactive Canadian Bond Universe Total Return index was down more than 11%. In other words, there was no offsetting buffer provided by bonds against the pullback in equities.

The fact that bonds saw such large losses last year shouldn’t have been a surprise considering that the trajectory of rate hikes was the steepest since the 1990s. For example, in less than a year, the Bank of Canada increased its key overnight rate target by four percentage points. That is the largest amount of tightening since 1994-1995, when the Bank raised rates by a cumulative 4.5%. We may not even be done with interest rate hikes, especially considering the strength of the Canadian jobs market. That said, the Bank did announce at its last meeting that was going to pause.

The problem I have with the suggestion that balanced portfolios should be thrown out is twofold. First, how should an individual invest their capital if their ability and willingness to take risk is assessed as medium or moderate? Throw all of it into the stock market? Second, this suggestion is based on a rare occurrence where bonds delivered sharp losses at the same time that the stock market fell. In fact, those losses created attractive opportunities for investors towards the end of last year. Bond yields were much higher (good for income), and many bonds were trading at a discount to their par value. The Solactive universe index that I referenced earlier, reached a bottom on October 20th of last year – a loss of 14.5% since the start of the year. As of the close on February 9th, the index was up 6.4%.

There is an important disclaimer that we use when discussing investments and providing advice, and that is that past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Unfortunately, many investors decided to look at the performance of bonds and of balanced portfolios in 2022 as somehow being an accurate indicator of what is going to happen over the long-term horizon. The better decision would have been to sit down and examine what happened to a person’s balanced portfolio, review whether it was still in line with individual’s risk parameters and that those parameters had not changed. If that review revealed that a balanced strategy was still most appropriate, then the last thing you should tell that person is to dump it.

Andrew Pyle is senior portfolio manager and senior investment adviser, CIBC Wood Gundy.