Diary of a failed stock trade, the strength of this dividend portfolio, and why hasn’t this oil stock rallied?

I put a bid in for sizable position (for me) in video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc., Wednesday, then pulled the bid. I’m hoping a review of the experience will provide investors with a cautionary tale about investing process in addition to informing my next trade.

I’ve written about video games and esports a few times recently in part because I’m interested in adding a related investment to my portfolio. The sector is a secular growth story so far in that it has not been sensitive to economic growth levels. This is helpful because, while there are other risks, a global economic slowdown should not derail the investment story.

The video game market sector is undergoing a soft patch, highlighted Tuesday by significant beatings for industry stocks Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., and Activision because of lower earnings guidance. These stocks were down by between five and 10 per cent Tuesday morning and I felt like it was a good opportunity to buy on weakness.

Story continues below advertisement

My first mistake was in hurrying, concerned that the stocks would rally late in the day.

The preference would have been to buy a sector ETF for diversified exposure. The only credible candidate is the ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF but from previous research I knew it held a sizable position in retailer Gamestop Corp. which looked far too much like former movie rental giant Blockbuster for my tastes.

I looked at Take Two first. For one, it’s Morgan Stanley’s favourite company in the sector. Also, despite problems elsewhere in its business, the company is benefiting from the huge success of Red Dead Redemption 2, a game that has already sold 23 million copies.

The chief concern for technology stocks, and software companies in particular, is profit margins. Successful tech companies can grow profits fast enough to erase high price to earnings ratios but volatile profit margins can be a sign of instability in the franchise. In the past, deteriorating margins were among the most obvious signs that Blackberry Inc. was struggling to compete with the iPhone.

Take Two’s margins were changeable enough to make me uncomfortable but Activision’s were more stable. I also knew that Activision’s Overwatch League gave the company a strong initial position in the growing esports trend. The company also enjoys a number of strong gaming franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Diablo.

The bid for Acitivision stock went in at that point when it was down just over 10 per cent for the day. I checked the price chart after putting in the bid, which is of course idiotic for a fast-moving stock (chart is posted on social media here). The chart shows that the price had tried and failed to breach the 50-day moving average (the pink line on the chart) in 2019, an indication of a continued downtrend.

Then I remembered Fortnite, the online sensation that currently dominates the gaming world. Activision-Blizzard’s properties are designed for consoles like the Xbox and PS4, so a trend towards online games would be a big hurdle for Activision’s growth.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Thankfully, my bid had not yet resulted in a transaction, so I cancelled it.

I thought that because I had researched and written about video games that I was prepared enough to buy a stock and found out I was wrong. This overconfidence led to rushing the buying process, which again, was not good and not recommended.

The irony here is that I’ve written about the importance of emotionless, objective investing and the asymmetry between human psychology and successful investing well over 20 times and still committed the cardinal sins of overconfidence and over-excitement about an entry point. Doubling the effort to take these emotions out of the investing equations is likely the biggest lesson of all from Tuesday’s experience.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Story continues below advertisement

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T). The argument in favour of Athabasca Oil Corp. has played out reasonably well over the past month. So why hasn’t the stock rallied? The Canadian oil sands producer is widely viewed as one of the more leveraged plays on rising oil prices, attracting investors who can dream of a big upside here. Sure enough, the price of Canadian oil has rebounded from recent lows. But Athabasca’s share price remains in the dumps, raising questions. David Berman examines the stock and its near-term prospects (for subscribers).

The Rundown

My dividend portfolio is off to a flying start in 2019

As the final days of 2018 were counting down and investors were bemoaning December’s market collapse, John Heinzl wrote a column with the headline: “Why 2019 Could Be a Good Year for Dividend Lovers." He didn’t know it would be this good. With the U.S. Federal Reserve adopting a more dovish tone on interest rates and many dividend stocks looking downright cheap after the December nosedive, his model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio has been on a tear in 2019. Through Feb. 4, the portfolio posted a year-to-date total return of 8.5 per cent. Whether such outperformance will continue in 2019 remains to be seen, but I’m optimistic. John Heinzl takes a look at how his portfolio has done so far this year (for subscribers).

Why value hunters should looking well beyond Brexit

British stocks are likely to deliver the world’s best returns over the next decade, according to a widely followed U.S.-based money manager. Patient investors who can stomach the risks around Brexit may want to pay attention. All things being equal, British shares are poised to deliver annual total returns in local currency of about 5.9 per cent after inflation over the next five to 10 years, according to calculations published this week by AQR Capital Management in Greenwich, Conn. By way of comparison, it figures U.S. stocks are likely to produce after-inflation returns of only about 4.3 per cent a year. Ian McGugan reports (for subscribers).

Story continues below advertisement

Why Ottawa must rethink the stress test on mortgage switches

Robert McLister makes the argument that the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions needs to change the stress test so that it doesn’t apply to mortgage renewals that are with a new lender.

Quadriga’s crisis goes to show that crypto’s secrecy cuts both ways

Weren’t cryptocurrencies supposed to be the new gold, a form of ultrasafe, instantly transportable wealth that would free ordinary people from overzealous regulators, heavy-handed banks and inept national authorities? Oh, sorry, that was from the 2017 cue cards. These days, even the most ardent crypto-fan is beginning to see the merits of a heavier regulatory hand. The reasons aren’t hard to fathom. All over the world, crypto-institutions are proving to be astonishingly leaky vessels for holding wealth. Ian McGugan reports (for subscribers).

Gauging what’s ahead for strong run in commodity prices, mining stocks

Commodity prices and mining stocks are performing far better than global economic activity indicates they should – a situation that can’t last for long. The industry trends encapsulate a far broader investor dilemma where asset prices are climbing despite slowing global growth and weakening corporate profits. Scott Barlow takes a look at the charts (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

How to tell if you should dump your sad sack preferred shares

If Rob Carrick was to pick one asset class that appears to have disappointed Globe readers the most in recent years, it would be preferred shares. No question, preferred shares have been incredibly frustrating. The S&P/TSX preferred share index plunged last fall, rallied early in 2019 and then started to fall again. The loss for the index last year was 8.4 per cent, and that’s a total return with both dividends and share price changes included. Rob Carrick explains.

Interested in an equity portfolio that pays an outsized yield? Try this closed-end fund

Gordon Pape takes a look at a closed-end fund which is an equity portfolio that pays a hefty yield (for subscribers).

A bullish case for the lowly loonie

Canada’s weather this winter has been erratic with snow, rain, sleet and frigid temperatures. With the Canadian dollar floating around 75 US cents right now, you could say that it’s been a few years of rough weather for the loonie since it hit US$1.05 in 2011. However, toward the end of last year, my team and I became more positive on the prospects for the Canadian dollar. Marija Majdoub from MD Financial Management explains her view.

Story continues below advertisement

Others (for subscribers)

The 10 most important questions (and answers) for investors

Merrill Lynch cautious on Canadian bank stocks after downgrading BMO

National Bank warns OSFI’s proposed deposit rules could cut lenders' profits

Investors launch lawsuits against three more Canadian banks claiming overcharge

Cannabis grower Aphria rejects takeover bid by Green Growth

Poll: Loonie to extend 2019 rally as central banks ease off the brakes

The most valuable U.S. company? Depends on the time of day

Why these five U.S. stocks could soon be admitted to the prestigious S&P 500

Here’s how we found 15 U.S. dividend stocks with sustainable yields

When is a TFSA a better option than an RRSP?

Thursday’s Insider Report: This blue-chip dividend stock has four trading its shares

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Others (for everyone)

More advisors embracing financial planning

Ask Globe Investor

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston