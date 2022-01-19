Retail investors were less enthusiastic about buying the dip in U.S. stocks this week, the latest sign of a possible fatigue after last year’s tech-fueled trading frenzy, Vanda Research analysts said in a weekly note.

Individual investors bought $1.6 billion in stocks on Tuesday when U.S. shares sold off sharply after weak results from Goldman Sachs and a spike in U.S. bond yields.

By contrast, they had bought close to $2 billion on Sept. 28 when the S&P 500 fell 2%.

“Retail investors bought a lot less than they typically would,” Vanda’s Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni said about Tuesday’s session.

“This could be the first sign that retail fatigue or capitulation is setting in, at least in the tech space.”

Vanda’s research note comes as enthusiasm around so-called “meme stocks” also appears to be fading, a year on from the GameStop Corp frenzy when retail investors coordinated on online message boards to buy into heavily shorted stocks.

A report on Friday showed young investors were losing interest in these “meme stocks”, with Gen Z’s attention shifting to companies in areas like electric vehicles and the “metaverse”.

A large share of purchases on Tuesday was concentrated in ProShares UltraPro QQQ, a leveraged ETF that targets three times the one-day return on the Nasdaq 100 Index, helping cushion the blow from the massive institutional selling in the sector, Vanda’s analysts said.

Even Microsoft Corp’s bumper $68.7 billion purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard, the biggest gaming industry deal in history, failed to cheer up retail investors.

Retail investors were net sellers of Activision on a day when its shares jumped 26%, the research house said.

Buying in retail favorites, including Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, has also diminished amid a tech sell-off that started last month, according to Vanda Research

Also see: Risk of central bank hikes prompts investors to shun tech: surveys

Stocks to ponder

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) The right business at the right time. That should be a recipe for success for any company. Unfortunately, it’s not the case for NFI Group. The Winnipeg-based producer of electrified mass transit vehicles has seen its share price fall 40 per cent in the last 12 months. It continues to pay a dividend, but earnings come nowhere near covering the outlay. The company is struggling, and investors are fleeing. What’s gone wrong? Gordon Pape takes a look, and has some advice on whether to buy, hold or sell the stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH-N) In the summer of 2020, famed hedge fund manager Bill Ackman launched this special-purpose acquisition company, and the SPAC still hasn’t made its first acquisition. Investor appetite is waning, and that has opened up an opportunity to buy shares in Mr. Ackman’s latest investment vehicle at a discount to its underlying value. Canadian value fund manager Tim McElvaine explains why it’s a low-risk proposition for bargain hunters.

The Rundown

The TSX is no longer a poorly diversified Canadian stock market index

The U.S. stock market has historically offered up plenty to fuel a Canadian inferiority complex. Compared with the former’s colossal size and variety, the Toronto Stock Exchange has long been perceived as a marginal play on natural resources. But the TSX has become considerably more well rounded over the past few years, at the same time as the U.S. market has become more concentrated, especially in the tech sector. Tim Shufelt explains.

Green stocks are down, creating some promising opportunities

Sustainable investing has been struggling over the past year, as frothy valuations collide with the rising likelihood that U.S. interest rates will go up. With many green stocks down sharply from their recent highs, is now a good time to buy? David Berman shares some thoughts.

Dos and don’ts for income investors in 2022

One thing that’s for sure: 2022 is a huge question mark for markets and the economy, with much depending on the course the coronavirus takes over the next few months. In the face of this uncertainty, what can income investors do to protect their portfolios? Gordon Pape has some dos and don’ts to consider.

Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in ‘staggering’ shift

As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Some industry watchers point to the underlying stability of such long-term investments as potentially promising indicators for the capricious cryptocurrency.

