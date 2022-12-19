A misreading of the rules for deposit insurance may be denying some online investors full protection for the money they’re putting into guaranteed investment certificates.

One of the benefits of buying guaranteed investment certificates from an online broker is that you have a selection of many third-party issuers, including both big banks and alternative banks. It’s quite possible to end up creating a five-year GIC ladder in your account with different issuers for terms of one through five years.

Quiz question: If the five different GIC issuers are members of Canada Deposit Insurance Corp., what’s the maximum amount of coverage you’d have?

Answer: $100,000 in combined principal and interest for each of the five GICs.

Some recent reader queries about deposit insurance suggest there’s a bit of confusion about how the $100,000 limit applies if you’re dealing with multiple GIC issuers within the same investment account, be it a non-registered account, a tax-free savings account or a registered retirement account.

You do not have to limit the aggregate total invested in all your GICs from different issuers to $100,000 in principal interest. Each individual GIC in your account, provided it’s from a different bank, gets its own $100,000 limit. “A GIC from Bank A in your TFSA would be covered separately from a GIC from Bank B that is also in your TFSA, for a total of $200,000 coverage,” CDIC said in an emailed response to a question.

If you’ve used an online broker to buy GICs, you’ll know that one particular bank sometimes shows up with the top rates for several different terms. In this case, you may need to accept a lesser rate and go with a competitor for some terms to ensure each GIC in your account has full coverage.

For example, HomeEquity Bank had the best three- four- and five-year rates on one online broker’s platform recently. You could pick HomeEquity for three years, then look for next-best rates for four and five years.

Right now, rates are competitive enough that there shouldn’t be much of a gap between the banks offering top rates. For example, HomeEquity Bank offered 4.73 per cent for four years on that online broker’s GIC order page, with General Bank of Canada at 4.65 per cent and Versabank at 4.6 per cent. HomeEquity, Versbank and General Bank are all CDIC members.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) Canadian pipeline operators are struggling to expand their networks amid environmental concerns over fossil fuels, making this month’s rupture of TC Energy’s Keystone conduit in Kansas look like a setback for the company. Why have investors tuned it out? David Berman has some thoughts.

A stock market gift guide: Picks for the dividend lovers, growth fans and thrill seekers on your shopping list

It’s that time of year again, when we consider how to reward friends, loved ones and acquaintances with corporate stocks that will add to the warmth and glow of the holiday season. But how should we match stock with recipient? We’re here to help, with the Globe and Mail gift guide, 2022 edition – where we put the stock into stocking stuffer.

What JC Clark fund manager Colin Stewart is buying and selling

Money manager Colin Stewart is holding a lot of cash for clients this holiday season, waiting for more stock market discounts he believes will come in the new year. “We think there are going to be some great opportunities ahead,” says Mr. Stewart, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at JC Clark in Toronto, which manages about $300-million in assets focused on the small- and mid-cap sectors. He has, however, been selectively buying some stocks lately. The Globe and Mail recently spoke to Mr. Stewart to find out more.

Wrapping up a mixed year for my dividend portfolio

John Heinzl is not going to sugarcoat it. It’s been a tough year for his model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio. Not catastrophic, but disappointing. With interest rates and inflation both rising, many dividend stocks struggled just to tread water. How bad was it - and are there any silver linings? John shares his thoughts.

Five ETF investing themes to watch for in 2023

High inflation, rising interest rates and the growing risk of a recession weighed heavily on the performance of exchange-traded funds in 2022 – a scenario experts believe will likely continue to play out into 2023. Joel Schlesinger reports on five trends ETF experts predict will shape the ETF landscape in the New Year.

U.S. bank stocks falter as recession worries take hold

Shares of U.S. banks are taking a beating in December, as worries over an expected recession and weakening profit margins dull the industry’s appeal. Should investors stay clear of them in 2023? Lewis Krauskopf of Reuters reports.

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Economic outlook to create ‘stiff headwinds’ for insurers but dividends are sustainable

