Drone Delivery Canada shares surge on ‘transformational’ Air Canada contract

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. surged as much as 18 per cent in early trading on Tuesday after the company announced a 10-year contract with Air Canada that sees the cargo division of the country’s largest airline market and sell the Toronto-based company’s drone delivery services in Canada.

Analysts and investors say the agreement adds credibility to the pre-revenue startup company, known as DDC, which has developed a system for autonomous cargo delivery through unmanned aerial vehicles, known as drones.

DDC CEO Tony Di Benedetto called the agreement “transformational” for his company and said it legitimizes the technology and commercialization of it.

“Three-to-five years ago, people said this would never happen,” Mr. Di Benedetto said in an interview. “Now Canada’s largest airline is doing this with us. I think that speaks volumes.”

Mr. Di Benedetto said the agreement, which still requires regulatory approval, “greatly accelerates our commercial roll out in Canada,” and backs its efforts to “establish DDC as Canada’s first national drone cargo solution.” DDC also plans to pursue even larger markets in the U.S. and Europe. Tim Strauss, vice president of cargo at Air Canada, is an independent member of the advisory board of DDC.

In the release, Mr. Strauss said his company believes drone technology can offer “cost-effective solutions to complex issues” in cargo delivery “in non-traditional markets, including remote communities in Canada.”

DDC said it will build and operate up to 150,000 drone delivery routes in Canada, including timetables, flight schedules, payload capacities, type of drones to be deployed, and payment terms. Air Canada Cargo has also agreed not to work with other drone delivery service providers, DDC said. DDC says payment terms will be determined on a route-by-route basis.

The company said the routes covered will need to be agreed on by both parties and will be subject to DDC obtaining required regulatory approvals.

“It’s a pretty massive credibility boost for Drone Delivery Canada,” GMP Securities analyst Deepak Kaushal, whose firm acted as financial advisor to DDC for the agreement, said in an interview.

"It puts them on the global map in this industry," said Mr. Kaushal, who has “buy” on the stock and $2.38 target price as of March 26. “It’s the first time a real global airline has partnered with a drone company to build an operation.”

DDC shares surged to $1.74 in early trading on Tuesday, which was 18 per cent above its price of $1.47 when the stock last traded on May 29. It was halted at the company’s request “pending news.” Mr. Di Benedetto said the stock was halted while the company coordinated communication of the announcement.

The stock went public at 14 cents in June 2016 on the Canadian Securities Exchange and graduated to the TSX Venture Exchange in late 2017. It hit an all-time high of $2.25 in January 2018 before pulling back. The stock has traded between $1.02 and $1.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor has a “buy” on the stock and increased his target price to $2 from $2.50 after the announcement on Tuesday.

“For DDC, the agreement adds a significant degree of confidence in the size of the growth opportunity and its ability to execute against it given Air Canada Cargo’s significant reach,” Mr. Taylor wrote in a note.

He also said Air Canada “is likely to bring some expertise in working with Canadian regulators which is critical in advancing drone beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) acceptance.” BVLOS allows service providers to operate drone operations without having the drone in sight.

Drone Delivery’s initial target market was remote Canadian communities where delivery of supplies such as food and medicine is challenging and costly. DDC claims its platform is faster and cheaper than other modes such as air or ground transportation and “could re-define the traditional shipping and delivery market model.”

The company, which last year received Canadian regulatory approval to begin commercial operations, is expected to start generating revenue later this year from $2.5-million agreement it has to provide services to the Moose Cree First Nation, an isolated community in northern Ontario. DDC stated recently that it’s also pursuing business with other communities and with companies in sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, resources, construction and courier services.

While competition in the drone business is heating up, including from giant technology players such as Amazon and Google, Mr. Di Benedetto said in an interview last week that those services only helps to legitimize the industry.

“Competition will come, like in every other industry. The sky is a scarce resource,” he said. “It’s a small number of operators, in my opinion, that will be allowed to operate and we’ve positioned ourselves, I think, very strategically ahead of the game to secure as much of this [market] as we can.”

Many early-stage company investors are eyeing DDC stock but are reluctant to buy in at this stage.

“We would need to see some early revenue. It’s not about the dollar amount, but the quality of the revenue,” said Maria Pacella, portfolio manager and senior vice president, private equity venture capital at Vancouver-based PenderFund Capital Management.

Ms. Pacella said the company has an experienced management team and a first-mover advantage in Canada which should help it succeed.

“It’s on our radar,” she said. “We like the market. We like this company. The recent announcement is another indication that it has a real chance to be a leader in this space. “

Bruce Campbell, portfolio manager at StoneCastle Investment Management doesn’t own the stock today but has been keeping an eye on it. He said the Air Canada announcement makes it even more appealing.

“This is a significant deal," for DDC said Mr. Campbell. “They continue to move things forward, signing a deal with Air Canada will help from a sales standpoint but also from a credibility standpoint.”

Mr. Campbell said he’s not rushing out to buy the stock today, “but will look closer at it now they have this announced.”