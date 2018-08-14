 Skip to main content

Einhorn’s Greenlight trimmed Apple stake before shares climbed

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Einhorn’s Greenlight trimmed Apple stake before shares climbed

Vincent Bielski
Bloomberg News

Beleaguered hedge fund manager David Einhorn sold shares of Apple Inc. in the second quarter before they continued their ascent in the third period.

Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, trimmed his stake in Apple by 486,000 shares, reducing his position to about $26.3-million at the end of the second quarter, according to regulatory filings. Shares of Apple have jumped about 13 per cent in the third quarter.

The hedge fund manager has piled up losses this year with wrong way bets on Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co. Greenlight’s main fund lost 0.3 percent in July, bringing the decline for the year’s first seven months to about 19 percent, the firm said in a letter to clients.

Story continues below advertisement

Bayer AG, which was among Greenlight’s largest disclosed long positions at the end of the quarter, slumped about 11 per cent since then.

Greenlight declined to comment.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.