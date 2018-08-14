Einhorn’s Greenlight trimmed Apple stake before shares climbed

Beleaguered hedge fund manager David Einhorn sold shares of Apple Inc. in the second quarter before they continued their ascent in the third period.
Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, trimmed his stake in Apple by 486,000 shares, reducing his position to about $26.3-million at the end of the second quarter, according to regulatory filings. Shares of Apple have jumped about 13 per cent in the third quarter.
The hedge fund manager has piled up losses this year with wrong way bets on Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co. Greenlight’s main fund lost 0.3 percent in July, bringing the decline for the year’s first seven months to about 19 percent, the firm said in a letter to clients.
Bayer AG, which was among Greenlight’s largest disclosed long positions at the end of the quarter, slumped about 11 per cent since then.
Greenlight declined to comment.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.