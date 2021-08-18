Essential reading for new and experienced investors. Plus, what to expect from Jackson Hole and low-cost Canadian equity ETFs

When someone new to investing asks for essential reading, I will, without fail, point them towards Michael Mauboussin’s Decision making for investors, written in 2004 when he was chief investment strategist at Legg Mason Capital Management. The 16-page report remains the best introduction to key market concepts including risk, identifying the difference between luck and skill, and the importance of developing an investment process and not emphasizing anecdotal outcomes.

Mr. Mauboussin, now the Head of Consilient Research at Counterpoint Global (in addition to his duties as an adjunct professor at the Columbia Business School) continues to provide valuable insight for both new and experienced investors. I recently discovered an insightful interview from 2019 that outlined the biggest behavioural mistakes investors commonly make.

The first mistake he describes is overconfidence – not considering a more diverse array of potential outcomes in future market activity. Confirmation bias is the second, the tendency for an investor to search out bullish comments about their existing investments and not revising their views as new, less bullish information arises.

Mr. Mauboussin also believes that investors do not fully study historical company results before investing in specific stocks. He recommends building base rates, average sales and profit generation levels in multiple economic and competitive environments, to better predict future stock performance.

The discussion then turned to the wisdom of crowds and efficient asset market pricing. Mr. Mauboussin has previously described this concept by recounting an experiment he does each year with business students. He asks each to guess at the number of jelly beans in a bowl. Every year, few individual guesses are anywhere close to the right answer but the average of all guesses is inevitably close to the correct value. The wisdom of crowds often applies to investing in that asset prices will roughly reflect fair value, but this works only under three conditions. One, participants must have diverse opinions and two, these diverse opinions must be accurately reflected by prices. The third condition is that investors must have appropriate incentives in that they are not trying to game the market with bids and offers that don’t reflect an assessment of value.

The most common way markets fail is that diversity of opinion deteriorates. Mr. Mauboussin described investing as “inherently a social exercise” and often “the power of crowds overwhelms our own independent judgements.”He cites the late 1990s tech bubble and bitcoin as examples when this has occurred. In both cases, bullishness became a runaway train that few if any investors were willing to bet against.

The interview concludes with an advanced class on valuation but for most investors, the interview’s value lies in the accessible description of how markets actually function, and the correct investor mindset to deal with it.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) This large energy infrastructure company is one of the top dividend payers in Canada, currently yielding about 6.8 per cent. Like many investors, portfolio manager Anish Chopra holds Enbridge for its high, predictable yield, but also based on the belief that, despite the global transition to a low-carbon economy, there will be a need for traditional energy infrastructure in the near term, writes Brenda Bouw.

Feeling risk averse? Dependable utility stocks are gaining favour

Regulated utilities have been outperforming the broader stock market over the past six weeks, suggesting that attractive dividends and a defensive business model are alluring features amid economic uncertainty – especially on days when the market turns rocky, says David Berman.

There is a new low-cost leader among Canadian equity ETFs

Fee-cutting is still a thing in ETF-land. Not too long ago, I wrote a column about how momentum for fee-cutting in the exchange-traded fund business seemed to have stalled. If anything, fees over all do seem to be rising as a result of a growing tilt toward expensive sector-oriented funds as opposed to megacheap index-trackers. But costs for those index-trackers are still being trimmed, if just a bit, according to Rob Carrick.

As investors look to Jackson Hole, options markets see ‘a lot of nothing’

Traders in U.S. equity options do not expect the Federal Reserve’s symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., later this month to spark big moves in stocks, even as a focus on the Fed’s taper timeline amplifies the buzz around the annual event, data and interviews with market participants showed, says Reuters.

Question: I recently retired at age 66 and started collecting my teacher’s defined benefit pension in July. My wife is also retired, but she is just 57. Am I allowed to split up to half of my pension with her? She has a defined contribution pension plan with her employer, but her income will certainly be lower than mine. I’m also wondering about my registered retirement savings plan, which I intend to convert to a registered retirement income fund when I turn 71. Am I correct that I cannot split my RRIF income with my wife until she turns 65?

Answer: To answer your first question, the regular payments from a registered pension plan (including any bridge benefits for those younger than the age of 65) are eligible for income splitting with a spouse or common-law partner, regardless of the age of the transferor or transferee. (An exception is for Quebec provincial tax purposes, where the transferor must be at least 65. Income can still be split for federal tax purposes in Quebec if the transferor is younger than 65.)

By splitting up to 50 per cent of your teacher’s pension with your lower-income spouse, the pension benefits will be taxed at a lower rate.

But that’s not the only advantage of income splitting. “The clawback of your Old Age Security benefit and age amount tax credit may also be reduced or eliminated,” says Lea Koiv, a tax, retirement and estate-planning expert with Lea Koiv & Associates.

What’s more, you and your spouse will both be able to claim the pension credit – up to a maximum of $2,000 for federal tax purposes. The pension credit varies for provincial tax purposes.

You and your spouse will need to make an annual election on your tax returns to split the income, but the transaction is for tax purposes only, and no money has to actually change hands. “The election form – called a Joint Election to Split Pension Income – should be filed by the filing due date for the return,” Ms. Koiv says.

Regarding your RRIF, withdrawals are eligible for income splitting if the RRIF owner is 65 or older at the end of the tax year, so you’re in luck there, too. The spouse with whom RRIF withdrawals are split can be of any age, but to claim the pension credit of up to $2,000, the spouse must have reached 65 during the year. However, “the $2,000 credit cannot be claimed a second time if it was already claimed for the income from the pension plan,” Ms. Koiv says.

