Even a dreadful jobs report can’t keep bond yields from rising. Plus, why REITs are looking tempting

BMO Capital Markets chief economist Doug Porter noted Monday that Canadian government bond yields continued climbing last week when new economic data suggested they should have fallen, providing a potential sign that markets are becoming wary of mammoth COVID-related budget deficits. There is no imminent danger, but investors in all asset classes must follow this trend closely.

In Super Bull XXI, Mr. Porter highlighted the pure awfulness of Friday’s report on domestic employment. The economy lost 212,800 jobs, the third worst monthly report in 60 years in percentage terms.

In normal market circumstances, economic fears would cause investors to sell equities and seek safety in bonds, driving bond yields lower. Yet yields climbed Friday, pushing the 10-year government of Canada bond yield over 1.0 per cent for the first time in almost a year. The 30-year bond yield has climbed 40 basis points to 1.6 per cent in 2021.

Mr. Porter sees the upward trend in bond yields as a sign investors are demanding more excess yield from bonds as they grow concerned about the weakening federal government balance sheet. He writes, “The upward lurch in long-term borrowing costs is a reminder to all policymakers that there is no free fiscal lunch.” In other words, the federal and provincial governments will be forced to accept higher borrowing costs as long as they are running large deficits.

It is important to emphasize what Mr. Porter is not saying with this observations. He is not suggesting that the extensive government support for households was unwarranted, nor that it should stop. He is only pointing out that there will be a cost.

Interest rates and bond yields remain low and don’t yet threaten most domestic investment portfolios. That changes if yields continue to climb. Bond prices and bond yields move in opposite directions so higher yields mean lower bond prices and weaker returns for bond funds and ETFs.

For dividend-paying equities, higher risk-free government bond yields make them less attractive as investments. In a January column, for instance, I calculated that probable two-year simple returns for domestic REITs fall to negative when the yield on the S&P/TSX REIT Index is less than 3.0 per cent more than the 10-year bond yield.

Currently the 10-year yield is 1.01 per cent and the REIT index yield is 5.0 per cent. If the bond yield climbs another 100 basis points (this is admittedly unlikely in the near term), and the REIT yield stays the same, the average REIT return for the following 24 months is likely to be negative.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T) Shares of this real estate technology company are starting to regain some lost ground amid hopes for expansion of its mortgage appraisal, title and closing businesses driven by historically low-interest rates and market demand. Brenda Bouw reports.

As GameStop craze fades, droves of novice investors face a reckoning

Legions of new investors are diving into stocks amid speculative surges in a handful of popular names and a relentless rise in the broader market. Will these investors wind up as stock-market roadkill, or a force to be reckoned with for years to come? David Berman and Tim Shufelt report.

Also see: The hopes that rose and fell with GameStop

Beaten-down REITs could see negative sentiment reverse quickly as lockdowns end

After a year in which offices went virtual, and bricks-and-mortar stores were given up for dead, few people are excited about the potential of real estate investment trusts. For value-hunting investors, the lack of attention could be an opportunity. Ian McGugan explains.

GameStop shares don’t warrant a ridiculously expensive price, but what about Amazon and Alphabet?

Some stocks are expensive for a reason. Others are ridiculously expensive. Knowing the difference is one of the keys to successful investing in today’s fast-moving markets. Gordon Pape takes a look at whether the high stock prices right now of tech giants Amazon and Alphabet are worth paying for.

Also see: GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress

Elon Musk loves it. So what’s all the buzz about bitcoin?

Bitcoin surged anew on Monday when Elon Musk electrified its prospects by pledging Tesla Inc would soon take payment for its electric vehicles in the currency and revealed it had already bought $1.5 billion worth of it. So what’s all the fuss about? Pravin Char of Reuters has this explainer.

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week: Canada’s other major stock exchange is skyrocketing in value

Medtech stocks look set to bounce back

Norman Rothery looks at a couple stocks favoured right now by the well-known Canadian value investor Francis Chou.

