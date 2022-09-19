An investor’s best answer to inflation is a dividend stock that raises its payouts by amounts that match or beat the rising cost of living.

There are plenty of stocks that meet this criteria in the Canadian market, and some of them can be bought at marked-down prices. To find examples, I dug into my collection of Globeinvestor.com Watchlists for the one tracking the S&P/TSX 60 index of big blue chips. Using the dividend view, I ordered the stocks in the index by the amount of their five-year dividend growth.

The next step was to screen for stocks that had a negative 12-month return and a five-year annualized dividend growth exceeding the most recently reported inflation rate of 7.6 per cent. Resource stocks were removed from the list on the basis that growth in the dividends they pay depends on volatile commodity prices. No yield constraints were applied to this screen, so the results may not satisfy if you’re looking for substantial dividend income. But if you’re looking for inflation-fighting dividend growth, there are some ideas here to prompt further research.

Here’s what the screen turned up:

-Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T): Five-year dividend growth of 27.9 per cent, according to Globeinvestor, with a one-year share price decline of 2.7 per cent as of earlier this week. The dividend yield was 3.5 per cent.

-CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T): Five-year dividend growth of 16 per cent, a one-year price drop of 5.3 per cent and a yield of 1.4 per cent.

-Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC-A-T): Five-year dividend growth of 15.4 per cent, a one-year price drop of 15.2 per cent and a yield of 3.6 per cent.

-Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T): Five-year dividend growth of 13.1 per cent, a one-year price drop of 39.8 per cent and a yield of 3.2 per cent.

-Magna International Inc. (MG-T): Five-year dividend growth of 11.5 per cent, a one-year price drop of 22.6 per cent and a yield of 3 per cent.

-Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T): Five-year dividend growth of 10 per cent, a one-year price drop of 7.1 per cent and a yield of 5.1 per cent.

-Manulife Financial (MFC-T): Five-year dividend growth of 9.6 per cent, a one-year price drop of 4.1 per cent and a yield of 5.6 per cent.

-Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-A-T): Five-year dividend growth of 8.5 per cent, a one-year price drop of 4.6 per cent and a yield of 1.1 per cent.

-Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T): Five-year dividend growth of 8.2 per cent, a one-year price drop of 10.3 per cent and a yield of 2 per cent.

Note that a five-year dividend history does not ensure similar increases looking forward. However, it is an indicator of a company committed to consistently raising its payout in a way that helps offset inflation.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

The Rundown

What $500-million fund manager Gordon Reid is buying and selling

Gordon Reid, president and chief executive officer at Goodreid Investment Counsel, who oversees about $500-million in assets in separately managed client accounts, isn’t the type of investor who tries to time the market. Instead, the Toronto-based portfolio manager prefers to stay fully invested in stocks he believes will do well over time. Brenda Bouw found out more about his investment style, market outlook and latest portfolio moves.

Three dividend growth stocks to hold forever

If you own great companies, the best approach is to do nothing. Stock prices always bounce around in the short run, but over the long run excellent businesses will reward you with capital appreciation and rising dividends. With that in mind, John Heinzl profiles three companies that investors can buy and hold, if not forever, then at least for many years – perhaps decades – to come.

This low-risk bond fund provides inflation protection during these turbulent times

Most bond funds have been posting steep losses this year as interest rates rise. But there are a few fixed income ETFs that are bucking the trend. One is the iShares 0-5 Years TIPS Bond Index ETF (ACB-T). As Gordon Pape tells us, this is a new ETF that invests in short-term U.S. Government inflation protected notes. They pay a low rate of return, but both the face value and the interest increase as inflation rises.

More pain is likely for investors. GICs and bonds might soften the blow

Analysts – and many investors, too – appear to be betting that central banks will stop short of inflicting genuine distress on their economies. Many also seem to be counting on inflation to fade away quickly as supply chains unclog and oil prices subside. The danger lies in what happens if inflation doesn’t fade away and central bankers insist on maintaining their chokehold on the economy until inflation is beaten beyond all doubt. That would mean continued pain for both the economy as a whole and stock prices in particular. Ian McGugan sizes up the current investing landscape and has some suggestions for conservative investors.

Also see:

David Berman: FedEx is flashing a recession warning sign – but there are reasons to view it with skepticism

Some investors fear Fed will tighten rates too far as inflation bites

As markets churn, investors hide in cash despite surging inflation

Canadian biotech venture capital firm Lumira starts hedge fund to target oversold public companies

Lumira Ventures, one of Canada’s top investors in private health sciences startups, is launching a hedge fund to bet on publicly traded companies it believes have been oversold during the sector’s meltdown in the past year. Sean Silcoff tells us more.

Cracking down on a Wall Street trend: ESG makeovers

ESG fund makeovers have become the trend du jour on Wall Street: BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, WisdomTree, Putnam and MassMutual have all done it. Over the past five years, about 90 mutual funds and ETFs have undertaken similar revamps, according to the mutual fund rating firm Morningstar. And Wall Street firms have started hundreds of brand-new ESG dedicated funds, seeking to cash in on growing investor demand for such investments. But as The New York Times reports, what may have seemed like a harmless marketing move is now causing some eyebrow raising: Securities regulators are starting to question whether their do-gooder claims are real or fraudulent, at the same time that regulators are seeking to enact new rules and guidelines for what constitutes an ESG investment product or strategy.

Others (for subscribers)

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s Insider Report: Director buys the dip, investing US$7-million in this oversold stoc

What’s up in the days ahead

Larry MacDonald looks at more stock picks from five-star rated analysts, while Jennifer Dowty details the investment case for Boyd Group Services.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff