Fifteen things you should have learned from the financial crisis, a software stock with an earnings miss, and why you should avoid banks stocks now

Knowingly or not, all Canadians are macro traders in the sense that many everyday domestic variables are determined by activity outside of our borders. Metal prices and mining stocks are dependent on demand created by Chinese credit growth to a significant degree, for instance, and the value of the loonie is continually subject to U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy and its effects on bond yields.

The problem for investors and policy makers, however, is that the financial crisis and the decade that followed upended and possibly refuted a number of theories on how global economics and markets actually work.

Mark Dow is a hedge fund manager and former economist at the U.S. Treasury Department. In a column entitled “15 things global macro investors should have learned from the great financial crisis and aftermath,” recently released for general consumption, Mr. Dow detailed some major changes on what we thought we knew about economics.

Among the more contentious of Mr. Dow’s conclusions is, “Printing money can cause inflation, but doesn’t always. Asking what are the conditions under which it is likely to, and if those conditions obtain, is the smart question.” This notion is pure kryptonite to many precious metals investors who are waiting for loose central bank monetary to push gold prices into the stratosphere.

He also notes that “Commodity markets … are driven in the first instance by speculation, which regularly overwhelms fundamentals” which is important context for domestic investors confronted with a S&P/TSX Composite benchmark that is dominated by energy and materials stocks.

Each of the 15 points is succinct, which obscures the deep well of knowledge and market experience that lies behind them. A few of the observations are highly technical and won’t interest many readers while others, like “Potential growth in developed economies is lower than it was before the GFC (Great Financial Crisis). And policy can’t do as much about it” are worth careful, long consideration.

There is something useful for everyone on the list in my opinion. At the very least, it’s a good example of how financial and economic theory is always evolving.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T). This top-performing stock appears on the positive breakouts list. Ahead of the upcoming release of the company’s second quarter financial results, several analysts have revised their expectations higher. The average target price suggests the share price may rally over 20 per cent, in addition to its impressive year-to-date gain of over 40 per cent. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 19 analysts on the Street. Calgary-based Enerplus is an oil and gas producer with operations located in western Canada as well as in the United States. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T). So far this year, less has been more for Constellation Software Inc. Less communication, as chief executive Mark Leonard has decided to abandon his regular shareholders' letters, and his company has ended quarterly earnings conference calls and announced it will no longer reveal certain performance metrics. Yet more share price, as Constellation stock, up nearly 25 per cent year to date, is one of the best performers in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. That may suggest shareholders are sanguine about the quirky company’s new tight-lipped policy. Still, Constellation’s 2018 return was much greater, until an earnings miss a week ago sent the shares tumbling. David Milstead reports (for subscribers).

The Rundown

Why 2017′s top TSX stock picker says it’s time to avoid the bank sector

There are times when Canadian bank stocks trade more or less in unison, making it difficult to pick the winners from among the group. Last year was not one of those times. With the oil market still trying to reconcile a global oversupply, the spring of 2017 saw the near-collapse of alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group, bringing renewed scrutiny upon the Canadian housing market and, by extension, the banks. “Those twin catalysts ended up creating an opportunity that frankly doesn’t always present itself in the banks,” said Robert Sedran, a bank analyst at CIBC World Markets. Fast forward to now, and the analyst is waiting for the next jolt to the market to create some separation in the pack. “This isn’t the point of the cycle where we’d advise investors to jump into the sector aggressively,” he said. Tim Shufelt reports (for subscribers).

For investors, it’s looking like 1998 all over again

Market conditions are starting to look a lot like 1998. For investors, this is exciting in the short term. But it could bring very bad news over the next three years. The similarities between now and 1998 include a Federal Reserve that is raising rates, a yield curve that is flattening and emerging markets that are falling out of favour with investors, according to Merrill Lynch chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett. In a recent report, he noted that these are “all echoes of 20 years ago." Scott Barlow reports (for subscribers).

Two trends driving bond ETF returns higher

It’s time to give bond ETFs a fresh look if you lost faith in them because of the threat of rising interest rates. Soaring bond yields in the spring triggered a flow of e-mails from readers who worried about falling bond ETF prices. You hold bond ETFs to add stability to a portfolio; to see these securities falling in value can be unnerving. Rob Carrick takes a look at two positive trends (for subscribers).

Canada’s Securities Exchange publishes investors’ personal information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has been publishing personal information of investors on its website for 15 years, including home addresses and amounts of their investments, a practice one shareholder rights advocate calls a “disturbing” breach of privacy. The CSE, a small stock exchange that’s raised its profile by becoming the go-to listing spot for many cannabis companies, has had an internal rule in place since 2003 that requires it to publish data on its website for all private placement transactions. The result is that thousands of names, complete addresses and details on the value and price of each investment is posted on what’s known as a Form 9. There were 5,845 such forms publicly available on the CSE’s website on Aug. 3. The CSE disclosures raise personal privacy concerns, said Frank Allen, executive director of FAIR Canada, an investor rights group. Kristine Owram reports for Bloomberg News.

Seven simple value investment strategies that walloped the market over the past 15 years

Seven simple investment strategies walloped the market over the past 15 years. They each look for bargains in different ways, but they all generated serious returns. Each strategy sticks with a single value ratio, sorts the market’s stocks by that ratio each year and then invests an equal amount of money in the 20 stocks with the lowest ratios. The positions are held for a year, and then the process is repeated to build up a long-term performance record. In each case, the strategies pick stocks from those within the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which contains roughly 250 of the largest companies in Canada. For instance, the portfolio containing the 20 stocks with the lowest price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) in the index generated compound annual returns of 14 per cent over the 15-year period through to the end of 2017. It beat the index, which climbed at a 9-per-cent annual rate over the same period, by an average of five percentage points annually. Norman Rothery reports.

A new Gilded Age: The 19th century precedent of powerful corporations is particularly intriguing for stocks today

The United States seethed with tension during the last three decades of the 19th century. Huge companies dominated key areas of the economy. Lacklustre presidents hosted their cronies in the White House. The rich lived spectacularly well, while the poor struggled to get by. It was, in other words, a time that was a lot like today. Investors may want to ponder that parallel. Historians call the late 19th century the Gilded Age, and it shares several features – notably, growing income inequality and rapid technological change – with our own slightly less-gilded era. For stock pickers, the historical precedent is particularly intriguing. One lesson from that earlier period is that powerful corporations can defy competition and thrive for far longer than you might think, especially during times when regulators allow them to use their muscle with vigour to help set prices and determine market conditions. Ian McGugan reports (for subscribers).

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I own shares of Enercare Inc. (ECI), which went up a lot this week after Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP.UN) offered to buy the company. My commission-based investment adviser suggested that I sell the stock so I can “put the money back to work right away,” but the shares are held in a non-registered account and I would have to pay capital gains tax. What do you suggest I do?

Answer: First, kudos to you for questioning the “advice” you are being given. I can’t be certain of your adviser’s motivation, but let’s just say the benefits of following his or her suggestion would accrue largely to one party. And it isn’t you.

If you sell your Enercare shares, your adviser would presumably generate two commissions – one on the sale, and another when the cash is redeployed into another stock. Commissions for full-service brokers can easily run into the hundreds of dollars, so it’s not surprising the adviser is eager for you to sell.

Selling would have other negative consequences for you, over and above the commissions you will have to pay. I don’t know how long you have held Enercare, but the shares have more than doubled over the past three years and they jumped 50 per cent this week alone. So, if you sell, you’ll be facing a potentially significant hit from capital-gains tax.

Now, the good news: There is a way to avoid – or at least dramatically reduce – all of these unpleasant consequences.

Enercare shareholders are entitled to receive $29 a share in cash under the BIP transaction. If you accept cash, you will still have to pay capital-gains tax. However, Canadian resident shareholders can instead elect to receive units that are exchangeable into BIP shares.

Taking units instead of cash “will provide a capital gains tax-deferred roll-over option for taxable Canadian holders of shares who elect to receive exchangeable units,” the companies said. The number of exchangeable units is capped at 15 million and will be prorated if requests exceed that number, but it’s possible that you could receive units exclusively and avoid capital-gains taxes altogether. In the recent merger between Choice Properties REIT and Canadian REIT, for example, Canadian REIT unitholders who requested Choice units were not subject to proration. (Note: You’ll still have to pay capital gains tax when you eventually sell your BIP units; for tax purposes, the adjusted cost base of the units will equal the cost of your Enercare shares. For investors who hold Enercare in a registered account, there are no capital gains taxes to worry about.)

The fact that Enercare is trading very close to the $29 offer price indicates the market is assigning a high probability to the deal going through. BIP is a fine company – I own the units myself, both personally and in my model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio, which is another reason to consider accepting exchangeable units. Your adviser may not like it, but it’s your money.

--John Heinzl

