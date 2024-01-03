There are still lists of stock picks for 2024 being published by Bay Street and Wall Street firms but Wells Fargo’s Top five portfolio ideas for this year – a sequence of portfolio strategy recommendations – could very well turn out to be more useful to investors.

Tracie McMillion is head of global asset allocation strategy for Wells Fargo and author of the research report. Her five ideas are 1) stay defensive, but prepare for early cycle recovery, 2) anticipate a pivot to riskier asset classes, 3) lock in attractive long-term bond yields, 4) position for potential correlation spikes by using alternative investments and 5) use pullbacks to add to commodities.

In the first case, the strategist is expecting higher interest rates and inflation from 2023 to cause market volatility early this year. Defensive stocks, those with the most dependable earnings, are favoured to provide downside protection to portfolio value. Investors should use market downdrafts to add to industrials, materials and health care stocks, she says.

The pivot to riskier asset classes, theme two, is forecast for later in 2024, and is expected to benefit U.S. small cap and emerging markets equities along with high yield bonds. Recommendation three – lock in bond yields - is largely self-explanatory as Ms. McMillion advises clients to increase their allocation to longer-term bond yields as inflation pressure abates, and bond prices climb.

Recommendation four is to add to alternative investments to combat potential high correlations between equities and bonds. The alternative investment suggestions include hedge funds and private equity funds.

Portfolio idea five, adding to commodity exposure during periods of market weakness, might be most attractive to Canadian investors in light of the large resource-related weighting of the TSX. Ms. McMillion believes that commodity prices are in a consolidation stage within a long-term bullish super-cycle and that prices will move higher later in 2024.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

EQB Inc. (EQB-T) In a tough year for Canadian banks, shares in the mid-sized lender jumped more than 50 per cent on solid earnings growth, making it the best-performing banking stock in 2023. Some investors and strategists see more gains ahead.

The Rundown

Optimistic market forecasts at risk thanks to shifting global politics and ‘mother of all election years’

Ian McGugan says investors may want to ponder how the “mother of all election years” could ripple through financial markets over the year ahead.

History shows strong 2023 could keep U.S. stocks on path for 2024 gains

The S&P 500 ended the year on Friday with an annual gain of just over 24 per cent. Market strategists who track historical trends say that such a strong annual performance for stocks has often carried over into the following year, a phenomenon they attribute to factors including momentum and solid fundamentals.

Also see:

What could go right (and wrong) in the markets this year

U.S. profit growth to accelerate in 2024 despite economy risks

Gold to enter 2024 with sights set on record highs

Five sneaky good deals in investing and personal finance to pursue in 2024

Some of the best deals in investing and personal finance never get any hype or marketing, which means they’re quietly waiting for you to discover them. Here are five examples Rob Carrick has accumulated over the past year.

After a long period of low rates, the time has come for older investors to be even more prudent

In order to protect their nest eggs when there is less time to bounce back from losses, older investors should decrease their equity exposure and increase the income portion, particularly in their bond weightings. Former veteran fund manager Tom Czitron explains that even the conventional balanced portfolio consisting of 60 per cent in stocks and 40 per cent in bonds is too aggressive for many.

Another tough year expected for office REITs but opportunities may lurk

It’s poised to be another challenging year for office real estate investment trusts, but some money managers say there could be decent entry points in the sector for long-term investors.

Inside the minds of successful value investors

Executing on an investment decision is the most difficult step of the investing process. It requires the right character and temperament – qualities that are difficult to teach. Dr. George Athanassakos and a couple of his colleagues conducted in-depth interviews with 19 successful value investors in Canada and the United States for insight on the importance of character in value investing.

The house always wins, which makes casino stocks a good bet

There’s an old and irrefutable saying: “The house always wins.” It refers to the fact that casinos and online betting sites consistently make money, while gamblers almost always end up losing sooner or later. Tom Czitron takes a look at how investors can profit.

U.S. Federal Reserve pivot may cap junk bond defaults, but risks remain

Investor optimism that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates is breathing new life into the market for high-yield debt, providing timely relief to the lowest-rated companies and likely capping the rate of defaults in 2024.

Six bargain REIT picks poised for a recovery

Ask Globe Investor

Question: There has been plenty of talk recently about investors flocking from stocks to bonds (particularly Treasuries). These bonds currently offer similar yields to high dividend stocks, but Treasuries are essentially a guaranteed investment with a much lower risk profile.

But what about HISA (high interest savings account) ETFs? They offer similar yields to treasuries right now (over 5 per cent). For an investor who is looking to maximize yield and minimize risk, wouldn’t these be the truly risk-free option?

My issue with bonds is that there is still risk associated with their value. If yields continue to increase, then the value of my bonds will decrease. By buying bonds now, I am making a bet on market timing. This doesn’t sound low risk to me.

Unless I’m mistaken, any money I place in a HISA ETF is a safe and guaranteed investment (barring an earth-shattering bank failure), and I have total autonomy to buy and sell units at any time with no chance of taking a loss.

My question is this: why would a risk-conscious investor want to buy Treasuries right now, when they could just put their money safely in these ETFs? - Matthew G.

Answer: Returns from HISA ETFs are not “guaranteed”. These are not GICs. They’re a new type of product that’s well-suited for the current environment, but we haven’t seen how they will perform over the long term. Most especially, we don’t know what will happen when interest rates turn down again. Will investors suddenly turn around and pull all their money out? If so, what happens to the ETFs’ market value?

As for bonds, there is no risk to principal if they are held to maturity, assuming the issuer doesn’t default. But there will be fluctuations in market value along the way which may make some people nervous. And inflation will erode the purchasing power of your original investment. As the old saying goes, there’s no free lunch.

--Gordon Pape (Send questions to gordonpape@hotmail.com and write Globe Question in the subject line)

