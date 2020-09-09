Five technology sectors that should reward investors. Plus, tips on targeting the right kind of dividend stocks and not paying too much in fees

Ed Yardeni is a prolific author and also founder and chief investment strategist of Yardeni Research Inc. In a recent blog post on his extremely useful website, Mr. Yardeni detailed the five types of technology that are only beginning to transform the global economy, many of which are being adopted more quickly because of the pandemic.

The first trend is the obvious one – work-from-home technology and media. The emphasis on education software for home use is notable here. Earlier this year, Fast Company magazine published a list of "The Most Innovative Education Companies of 2020″ that investors can track, although few of them are publicly traded.

Telemedicine is the second theme and this one is already paying off for investors. Teledoc Health Inc., a provider of virtual doctor care, is up more than 120 per cent year-to-date. This subsector also includes wearable monitoring devices and related software applications.

Theme No. 3 is the expansion of telecommunications networks.

“The pandemic has slowed the rollout of 5G at the same time as it has increased the demand for the technology to facilitate working remotely,” Mr. Yardeni writes, “the rollout should continue during the second half of this year into 2021.”

Citi analyst Atif Matik believes companies like Marvell Technology Group Ltd., which provides the semiconductors necessary for Samsung 5G equipment, will benefit from this broad technology upgrade.

Mr. Yardeni’s fourth important trend is robotics and automation, and this is an area where I’ve expressed some skepticism. As the post describes, what is now possible through automation is impressive, but until giant robotics providers, like Japan’s Fanuc Corp., start outperforming the rest of the technology sector I am unlikely to invest in the theme.

The final investment theme is batteries, which will be a vital part of a renewable energy future. Mr. Yardeni cites the development of solid state batteries as a potential major development.

Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T) This growth stock has seen its share price fall nearly 25 per cent over the past month. However, this correction may prove to be a buying opportunity. A low interest rate environment and robust mortgage activity are tailwinds for the company. The average one-year target price is $35.57, implying a potential price return of 44 per cent over the next 12 months. Jennifer Dowty has a profile of the stock. (for subscribers)

The Rundown

Dividend investing success for this decade rests on finding generous, but not excessive, yields

In turbulent times like these, investors can steady themselves by looking to the past and focusing on the long term. That’s what Norman Rothery does here from the point of view of the dividend investor to find out specifically what type of yields generate the best long-term results. (for subscribers)

Five reasons why September will bring even more market turmoil

At this point, no one can predict with any degree of certainty how things will develop in life - and in markets. But Gordon Pape outlines some things we do know - and concludes this might be a good time to take some profits. (for subscribers)

Also see: Short sellers upped positions as stocks recoiled, tech shorts rout winners

A bunch of big TSX blue chips yield 6% or more - here’s the one that stands out

One of the critiques of the amazing stock market rally this year is that it’s led by a narrow selection of stocks and not broad-based. If those market-leading tech and health-care stocks falter, the big stock indexes could fall hard. But there’s a positive side to having a portion of the stock market underperforming. Buried within soaring stock indexes are underperforming stocks that offer a buy-low opportunity. Rob Carrick finds one stock in particular, with more than a 6-per-cent yield, that deserves your attention. (for subscribers)

Are you paying too much in fees? This guide will point you to an answer

Assessing fees should be at least as much about the value you’re getting as the actual amounts paid. Minimal fees mean zero if you’re a mixed-up DIYer whose account is basically a woodchipper for money. Paying the cost of having an adviser or planner can help make you richer, but only if you have a true advice-provider and aren’t stuck with one of the financial industry’s many product sellers. Rob Carrick takes a look at how some key investment and advice fees affect both advised and DIY investors. (for subscribers)

Do seasonal patterns truly exist in the Canadian stock market?

We are reaching a time of the year when markets typically exhibit seasonal weakness based on research that focused primarily on the U.S. markets. But is there seasonal behavior in Canadian securities as well? And if so, has seasonality changed over the years? Dr. George Athanassakos went searching for answers. (for everyone)

My dividend portfolio is bruised - not broken

In a column late last month, John Heinzl discussed the performance of his model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio. The Globe and Mail also published a table of the portfolio’s latest returns. Now, he responds to questions and comments from readers. He clarifies the model portfolio’s mission and provides some context for the portfolio’s recent sluggish performance. (for subscribers)

New sanction threats, same shrugs from Russia’s investors

The West’s push to impose sanctions on Russia over an alleged nerve agent attack on President Vladimir Putin’s main political opponent is getting a familiar shrug of the shoulders from international investors, who view Moscow’s finances as just too strong to be cracked. November’s U.S. election could be a game changer but, for now, money managers are drawing on experiences of the 2014 Ukraine crisis and 2018′s Mueller report and Skripal spy poisonings, and not rushing to react to the latest tensions. Marc Jones from Reuters reports. (for everyone)

Others (for subscribers)

Globe Advisor

Why advisors are reconsidering investors' appetite for risk

What’s up in the days ahead

Big U.S. tech stocks have sold off partly due to sky-high valuations. In Canada, Shopify also has eye-popping multiples - but are other Canadian tech names that have retreated so richly valued? Tim Shufelt will examine the issue. Plus, David Rosenberg returns with some of his latest thoughts on when to know it’s time to jump back into the market.

More Globe Investor coverage

