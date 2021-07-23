Five TSX dividend growth stocks still trading at reasonable prices. Plus, what the market’s most reliable indicator of future returns is signalling now

Interested in some reasonably priced inflation protection for your portfolio?

Dividend growth stocks are worth a look. Despite huge gains for stocks in the past 12 months, there are some blue-chip dividend payers trading in mid-July at levels that suggest they’re fairly priced or better on a historical basis.

The inflation rate in Canada most recently hit 3.6 per cent, compared with a 10-year average of just 1.6 per cent. On a list of 23 dividend growth stocks recently supplied by Tom Connolly of DividendGrowth.ca, each produced an average annual dividend growth rate close to or more than 3.6 per cent. The average annual dividend growth rate for the group was 7.8 per cent.

Mr. Connolly has been one of this country’s top experts on dividend stocks for decades – he reached his 40th anniversary writing about them in June. Every so often, he sends me some data with an interesting story to tell. The latest example is a list of 23 dividend growth stocks, shown with their current yield and their average yield from 2011 through 2020.

Several stocks have yields today that are above their longer-term average, which suggests they are reasonably priced. Remember, yield and share prices move in opposite directions. If the yield is higher than usual, it suggests price growth has lagged.

Here are examples of dividend growth stocks representing a variety of sectors that appear to be reasonably priced by the yield measure:

BCE Inc. (BCE-T): Globeinvestor.com shows the current yield at 5.7 per cent, while Mr. Connolly's data peg the average yield from 2011 through 2020 at 4.7 per cent; BCE's annualized dividend growth rate during that period was 5.3 per cent, while the price increased by 4.6 per cent on an average annual basis.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T): A current yield of 5.8 per cent and a long-term average yield of 4.2 per cent; the long-term average dividend growth rate was 6.9 per cent, while the shares averaged gains of 4.3 per cent.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T): A current yield of 4.7 per cent and a long-term average yield of 3.9 per cent; the long-term average dividend growth rate was 5.8 per cent, while the shares averaged gains of 4.2 per cent.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T): Current yield 6.9 per cent, long-term average yield 3.9 per cent; the dividend has grown by a long-term average 12.7 per cent, while the shares have gained an average 4.1 per cent.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T): Current yield 5 per cent, long-term yield 3.5 per cent; The dividend has risen by an average 8 per cent, compared with 2.4 per cent for the shares.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT-X) Quipt provides in-home monitoring and health-care management services. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from nine analysts and the average one-year target price implies the share price has nearly 64 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. As Jennifer Dowty tells us, Quipt is flush with cash and the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation.

The Rundown

The one indicator that has provided the best guidance for stock investors is flashing a buy signal

The market’s main focus has evolved over the past 18 months from pandemic-related unemployment, to central bank policy, and now on to recovery. All the while, one indicator – inflation adjusted (or real) bond yields – has provided the best guidance for global equity investors. And right now, this indicator suggests equity investors have something to look forward to. Scott Barlow explains.

Also see: Bad breadth and a whiff of danger as market gains lack scope

Three stock picks from GlobeInvest’s Christine Poole amid a volatile week in the markets

While the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has led to a spike in market volatility in recent days, longer-term investors would be wise to stay the course, according to money manager Christine Poole. Some of the sectors she favours include select financials, consumer discretionary and materials. Brenda Bouw tells us about three of her picks in each sector.

Investors look to near US$2-trillion corporate cash hoard to buoy stocks

Investors are looking to a mounting pile of cash at U.S. companies to provide support for the stock market in coming months, as executives announce plans to increase share buybacks, boost dividends or pour money back into their businesses. Lewis Krauskopf of Reuters reports.

Others

Number Cruncher: 14 companies that combine value and outperformance in a red-hot market

Globe Advisor

Limited opportunities for investors to tap into surging venture capital market

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I am a long-time holder of Telus Corp. (T) shares. Because of the company’s steady performance and growing dividends, I have considered investing in its subsidiary, Telus International Inc. (TIXT), but I can’t find any public statement or analysis that gives any hint as to whether TIXT is expected to pay dividends or not. Can you help?

Answer: When Telus International was spun out as a separate company in February, the prospectus for its initial public offering stated that paying dividends was not a priority. The company – which provides clients with a range of digital services such as app development, chat bots and social-media monitoring – plans to reinvest its cash internally for now.

“We currently intend to retain all available funds … to support operations and to finance the growth and development of our business. As such, we do not intend to declare or pay cash dividends on our subordinate voting shares in the foreseeable future,” the prospectus said.

“Any future determination to pay dividends will be made at the discretion of our board … and will depend upon, among other factors, our financial performance, financial condition including leverage levels, contractual restrictions, capital requirements and merger and acquisition opportunities.”

The company added that its ability to pay dividends is “currently limited by the terms of our credit agreement.”

In other words, don’t hold your breath for a dividend from Telus International. But don’t necessarily avoid it on that basis, either, as the company has a long runway for growth. Keep in mind, too, that Telus maintained a 55-per-cent economic interest in Telus International after the IPO. So, as a Telus shareholder, you already have some exposure to Telus International.

You can find Telus International’s IPO prospectus on Sedar.com, the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval, which is the official website for Canadian public company documents. The site can be a bit finicky at first, but it is a great resource for researching Canadian stocks.

--John Heinzl

What’s up in the days ahead

How’s this for an unusual investment idea that can outperform the market: buy stocks that just recently cut their dividend. Not buying it? David Berman next week may just convince you it’s a strategy worth considering.

More Globe Investor coverage

