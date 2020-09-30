Four reasons to buy stocks on any weakness. Plus, short sellers bet against TSX bond ETFs and banks brace for election night market chaos

Andrew Garthwaite, Credit Suisse’s longtime, widely respected global equity strategist, currently sees four reasons that investors should buy stocks during any period of market weakness in the coming weeks.

He cites uncertainty around the U.S. election, delayed U.S. fiscal stimulus and a second wave of global COVID-19 infections as reasons investors can expect market volatility in the short term.

He also believes that the market rally will remain intact, however, and that investors can safely buy equities after any significant sell-off. Government stimulus is the primary reason he remains confident.

Story continues below advertisement

Unlike during the financial crisis, government support during the pandemic includes direct payments to workers in addition to interest rate cuts by central banks. As a result, Credit Suisse calculates that the economy-boosting stimulus is approximately twice as strong now versus 2008 or 2009 and supportive to stock prices.

The equity risk premium is another reason Mr. Garthwaite sees higher stock prices before the end of 2020. Essentially, equity risk premium measures the expected earnings yield on stocks and compares it with government bond yields. Because central banks have driven bond yields so low, equities are extremely attractive on a relative basis, and the strategist believes stock prices have much further to climb before this advantage is fully recognized.

The third reason the strategist remains bullish – excess liquidity - is related to the first, although more specific to markets. Excess liquidity is calculated as money supply divided by gross domestic product.

Thanks to central bank actions, excess liquidity for OECD nations is extremely high. Historically, this has resulted in elevated price-to-earnings ratios and stock prices.

Mr. Garthwaite’s price target for global equities, which is derived from all these factors among others, forms the final reason for investors to add equities during market dips. He sees 3-per-cent upside for the MSCI All Country Ex-U.S. index to year end, and 15-per-cent returns to the end of 2021.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks to ponder

Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) is a newly-listed growth stock that investors may want to put on their radar screens, says Jennifer Dowty. The cloud-based provider of public records data has an impressive track record, delivering robust revenue growth and high margins. The share price is up a remarkable 195 per cent from its initial public offering, but the positive price momentum reversed its course earlier this month along with equity markets, and the stock currently is in correction territory. Read Jennifer’s profile of Dye & Durham. (for subscribers)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Charles & Colvard makes and sells moissanite jewellery under its corporate name as well as other handles, such as Forever One – a thoroughly optimistic moniker given the divorce rate. Though moissanite is found in nature, it is exceedingly rare. Although it’s far from a screaming buy for The Contra Guys, they do see potential for the stock to triple. (for subscribers)

The Rundown

Here’s how much Canadian content the pros are putting in their portfolios

There’s lots to think about as we pivot from summer to a fall where a second wave of COVID-19 looms, including the level of commitment a Canadian investor should have to Canadian stocks. For some answers to this question, Rob Carrick looks at what the investment industry is doing. (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Investors are desperate for safe havens right now – but they come with their own flaws

Investors want havens and for good reasons. New waves of coronavirus, a crucial U.S. presidential election and simmering trade tensions are just a few of the worries lining up to test our collective nerves over the next few months. So where to turn? The standard strategy of taking refuge in bonds and guaranteed investment certificates looks unappetizing when yields are at today’s subterranean levels. As always, the investment industry stands ready to help – for a price. The problem is that some of its most commonly recommended notions come with their own flaws, as Ian McGugan explains. (for subscribers)

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against

Over the past month on the Toronto Stock Exchange, there were significant increases in short sales of exchange-traded funds tracking bond markets, a development which may presage an upturn in the economy, inflation and interest rates. There were also large increases for banking and precious-metals stocks, and there were sizeable declines in short interest for the long suffering cannabis and energy sectors as well, providing a glimmer of hope that the worse may finally be over for these stocks. Larry MacDonald has this report on the latest moves by short sellers. (for subscribers)

The pandemic ended the winning streak for low-volatility funds. Is a comeback in the cards?

For nearly a decade, low-volatility investing has consistently delivered returns equal to the market or better, and with considerably less risk attached. But most low-volatility funds were poorly positioned for the unique market conditions brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, and are trailing the broader market as a result. Tim Shufelt reports. (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. presidential debate reinforces fears in options markets as banks brace for election chaos

A fractious U.S. presidential debate on Tuesday night has done little to ease market worries that the results of the Nov. 3 election will be contested or uncertain, options markets showed. In the meantime, global banks are preparing for the possibility that there will be no clear victor on the night of the U.S. presidential election, a scenario that could spark days or weeks of chaos in global equities and fixed income markets. (for subscribers)

Others (for subscribers)

Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests millions in this high-yielding stock with 27 years of dividend hikes

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Director cashes out $4.5-million as this large-cap stock trades near a record high

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Number Cruncher: Fifteen TSX stocks that can reduce portfolio risk in a second wave

Secretive, never profitable Palantir surges 38% in New York debut

Others (for everyone)

Global funds hold even more bonds in a world fraught with risk

Globe Advisor

Story continues below advertisement

Are reverse stock splits good or bad for investors?

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

What’s up in the days ahead

A buying opportunity may be emerging in preferred shares. Rob Carrick will explain this weekend.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff