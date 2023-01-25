Meb Faber, prolific author and co-founder of U.S.-based Cambria Investment Management, wrote an extended column with the blunt title I Disagree. In it, Mr. Faber provided a list of market beliefs that are in direct opposition from the vast majority of his portfolio manager peers.

There are some fascinating contentions among the 20 beliefs. For example, Mr. Faber believes that as long as investors hold some equities, bonds and real assets, “asset allocation doesn’t really matter.” (His extended discussion on the issue can be found here.)

Yet, I’ll point out that there are schools of thought that say asset allocation is responsible for 90 per cent of returns.

Meanwhile, the manager believes that trend-following strategies should be a significant portion of most portfolios and I have questions here also. Trendy, momentum-based strategies have historically generated strong returns during some market environments, but are also prone to large losses when they fail.

One belief I share is that a “passive index is not the same thing as a market cap index (anymore).” He is pointing to the fact that currently, the dominance of technology stocks in determining S&P 500 performance means that investors in the benchmark are making a bullish bet on technology that is not working out at present. The market capitalization-weighted investment is not as diversified as many investors believe.

Some of the beliefs might be objectionable to other portfolio managers but are not a surprise to the average investor. Mr. Faber states that a portfolio of low cost global ETFs will outperform the vast majority of institutions over longer time frames. This is likely to generate no more than a shoulder shrug for investors. Similarly, “Most endowments and pensions would be better off firing their staff and moving to a systematic portfolio of ETFs” is not a major stretch to believe.

Mr. Faber’s list as a whole provides an excellent challenge for investors, occasionally confirming previous biases but often confronting conventional wisdom and forcing a new defence of long-held beliefs.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

AG Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) Winnipeg-based AGI manufactures agricultural equipment used for grain handling and storage such as grain storage bins, augers and belt conveyors. Year-to-date, the share price is up 11 per cent with the stock price approaching a major ceiling of resistance around $50. Should the share price break and hold above $50, the stock price could rally back up to the low $60′s, near its record high. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 10 analysts with a forecast return of 20 per cent and is trading at an inexpensive valuation relative to its historical average. Jennifer Dowty takes a closer look at the investment case.

The Rundown

Mutual fund managers like these Canadian stocks. Hint: Shopify isn’t one of them

Small investors have shown a strong interest in Canadian stocks like Shopify Inc. SHOP-T and Enbridge Inc ENB-T. But bigger investors steering mutual funds are looking elsewhere for opportunities, with bets on companies such as Telus Corp. T-T, Intact Financial Corp. IFC-T and the Brookfield entities. Should small investors follow big money’s lead? David Berman reports on an interesting new study.

How investors could make more income from their bond holdings

Canadian investors are traditionally conservative. For bonds, that means they have a bias toward investment-grade issues and away from higher yields. By doing so, they could be needlessly leaving a lot of income on the table. Veteran bond fund manager Tom Czitron explains.

Mass layoffs in the tech sector don’t mean mass profits

Investors may be taking the wrong lesson from the massive job cuts across the technology sector. The stock market is applauding this bloody-minded determination as tech companies head into earnings season. Wall Street analysts see the job cuts as encouraging evidence that management is reining in pandemic-era excesses and doing what is necessary to defend profit margins. Unfortunately, history suggests a different takeaway, as Ian McGugan reports.

Wall Street heavyweights warn against ‘Goldilocks’ hopes

Some of Wall Street’s biggest names are throwing cold water on expectations that the U.S. economy will escape a recession in 2023, as hopes of a so-called Goldilocks scenario of easing inflation and resilient growth propels stocks higher. Banks and asset managers that have reiterated recession calls include BlackRock, Wells Fargo and Neuberger Berman, with many warning the Federal Reserve is unlikely to force inflation lower without hurting economic growth. David Randall of Reuters reports.

Stock market returns over the next 30 years will be nothing to write home about

What is next for stock prices, especially in the long run? In Dr. George Athanassakos’ opinion, the secular trend toward globalization has ended with predictable adverse - and long term - effects on inflation and interest rates, as well as on bonds, real estate and stocks. The value investing professor explains why he sees lacklustre returns for many years to come.

After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe

A European recession looked like a no-brainer just a few weeks ago, but that picture has changed dramatically, and investors have started pouring money into the region’s stocks, currency and bonds, as Reuters reports.

Globe Advisor

BlackRock’s iShares regains pole position from rival Vanguard

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I’m hoping you could comment on Dividend 15 Split Corp. Its class A shares yield more than 15 per cent, but the companies it invests in only yield about 5 per cent, on average. This seems too good to be true. What am I missing?

Answer: When a yield soars well into the double digits, there’s always a catch. Let’s lift the curtain and see how that supersized yield is generated.

Like other split-share corporations – of which there are a couple of dozen in Canada – Dividend 15 Split issues two classes of shares to investors: preferred shares DFN-PR-A-T and class A shares DFN-T, also known as capital shares.

Split preferreds are the more conservative of the two. Generally, the preferreds are first in line for the dividends – up to a certain level – spun off by stocks in the underlying portfolio, which in this case is a basket of Canadian banks, pipelines, telecoms, utilities and other dividend-paying companies. Upon windup, the preferreds also get first claim on the capital in the portfolio, up to their issue price. (Dividend 15 Split has a termination date of Dec. 1, 2024, but split-share corporations typically extend the date in five-year increments.)

Reflecting these safety features, split preferreds provide steady income but little upside potential. Although their bond-like characteristics make them sensitive to rising interest rates, volatility is generally modest. Dividend 15 Split’s preferred shares currently yield about 5.9 per cent.

Read the full response here from John Heinzl

What’s up in the days ahead

The Contra Guys are back with a telecom stock pick - but it’s not one of the usual suspects.

