The most recent BofA Securities monthly survey of global portfolio managers uncovered investors surprisingly bearish on global growth and, by extension, commodities.

BofA investment strategist Michael Hartnett noted that 48 per cent of managers expect a global economic recession by the end of the first quarter of 2024 and the attractiveness of growth-sensitive commodities has plummeted as a result.

In April of 2022, 35 per cent more managers were overweight than underweight the sector whereas now 15 per cent more managers are underweight. Mr. Hartnett reports that the rotation out of commodities over the last three months is the largest since March 2013.

Pessimism regarding China’s economic recovery is a big factor behind economic and commodity price bearishness. Only one in five institutional investors believes China’s economy will accelerate from here – this is down from four out of five in February.

Fund managers have responded to growth fears by shovelling assets towards megacap technology stocks, where profits are driven more by industry-specific secular trends and less dependent on the economy.

Portfolio manager pessimism is positive for investors in the sense that, already positioned for bad growth news, markets are unlikely to react overly negative when and if it actually occurs.

The biggest market moves will occur if the consensus is wrong and growth data surprise positively. In that case, managers will scramble to add equity exposure, emphasizing economically sensitive companies like commodity producers.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH-UN-T) The trust owns 233 properties that lease medical facilities of various types, including hospitals, labs and offices. The price is about half what it was a year ago and the yield has soared to 12.2 per cent. What’s going on, and is a distribution cut coming? Gordon Pape shares some insight and tells us why he thinks the REIT has been oversold.

Catching up with the retirement class of 2000

Retirement planning can be a difficult trade-off between saving too much and not saving enough. If you run into a bear market soon after retiring, you might run out of money. Alternately, retiring at the start of a strong bull market might result in unexpected gains. The risk of saving too little is highlighted by the experience of unfortunate investors who retired at the top of the market just before the internet bubble burst in 2000. Norman Rothery has this analysis on what their portfolios would look like today based on various withdrawal rates - including using the famed 4 per cent rule.

BoC’s last rate hike was ‘premature and perilous’: Economists and markets react to new inflation data

Canada’s annual inflation rate dropped more than expected in June to 2.8 per cent, a 27-month low. Credit markets have reacted by pricing in lower odds of a further Bank of Canada rate hike in September. And economists are reacting as well, including David Rosenberg, who puts blame on the central bank for causing the inflation it is so worried about. Here’s a summary of what the economic experts are saying.

Also see: A ‘soft landing,’ and is Powell the most successful Fed chief ever?

China’s bad first half gets investors hopeful and interested

China’s disappointing first half has the economy ripe for some help, and investors are preparing to ride an expected short-term wave of stimulus, even if structural problems look to hold back a sustainable rally.

