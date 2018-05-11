Globe Investor becomes the first media source of real-time data for all U.S. and Canadian stocks

Globe Investor now offers real-time market data for the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Aequitas NEO Exchange. With the addition of these two exchanges, The Globe and Mail is the only media source of free real-time data for every public company trading on a North American equities market.

Globe Investor users already have access to live quotes for the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. For U.S. stocks, we feature real-time quotes for the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market and the NYSE American (AMEX) exchange.

The value of real-time data is that it gives greater pricing transparency than delayed quotes, especially in periods of high volatility. This is a free service for all digital Globe and Mail readers. The real-time data include Last Sale (the price a stock last traded during market hours), Net Change and Volume.

These real-time quotes can be found on stock profile pages, and in our Watchlist and Portfolio tools.

Globe Investor also features real-time data for the S&P/TSX Composite Index and 45 other Toronto Stock Exchange indexes. (Our indexes page can be found here)

The CSE has more simplified reporting requirements than the TSX and has lower barriers to listing. Micro-cap and emerging companies often use the CSE as an alternative source of public funds. Recently, the CSE has become a listing destination for North America Cannabis companies.

The NEO Exchange, with a mandate of eliminating trading behaviours such as high-frequency, has become an active alternative venue for listing exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

We hope you find these enhancements to our investing tools useful. We welcome your comments on this article page, or by reaching out to me directly, at mshaye@globeandmail.com.

Michael Shaye, Senior Product Manager, Financial Products





