 Skip to main content

Gold rout takes prices near $1,200 as investors favour dollar

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Gold rout takes prices near $1,200 as investors favour dollar

Rupert Rowling and Ranjeetha Pakiam
Bloomberg News

Investors are turning their backs on gold.

The metal is near the lowest in more than a year, edging closer to a key $1,200-an-ounce level, and is heading for the longest run of weekly losses since October. Gold’s appeal has waned, even amid ongoing trade-war tensions, partly because of an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy that’s strengthened the dollar.

While gold is traditionally viewed as a haven in times of uncertainty, U.S. tax cuts and the Federal Reserve’s guidance for more interest-rate hikes has made the dollar an attractive alternative. There are other signs of investors getting out of gold -- holdings in exchange-traded funds are at a four-month low and money managers are holding their biggest bearish bet on record.

Story continues below advertisement

“Gold is being hammered by the same factors that are negatively impacting the broader commodity sector: surging U.S. dollar strength as financial markets have dictated that it’s the ‘go-to’ safe haven in the face of Trump’s trade war ructions,” Gavin Wendt, senior analyst at MineLife Pty., said by email. “U.S. dollar strength has a negative impact on commodity prices and gold is no exception.”

Gold for immediate delivery was little changed at $1,209.20 an ounce in London, after earlier touching the lowest since March 2017. Prices are down 1.2 percent this week, heading for a fourth straight weekly loss.

Stronger Dollar

In contrast, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has climbed to a two-week high. U.S. economic data due Friday included monthly jobs data, which could give more clues on the path of rate hikes.

“A broadly stronger dollar has offered nothing but pain and misery to gold,” Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at broker FXTM, said in a report. “Gold’s pain could be intensified today, depending on how markets react to the U.S. jobs report,” and a strong figure could push prices below $1,200, he said.

Still, some signals may point to gold’s decline slowing. The metal’s 14-day relative-strength index has fallen below 30, a level that can signal to some chart watchers that an asset is oversold. And in a weekly Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders, the majority said they were neutral on prices.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.