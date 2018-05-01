Gunmaker’s investors chafe at plan to divest firearms business

Vista Outdoor Inc., which has drawn criticism in recent months for owning a firearms business, tumbled the most in almost six months after announcing plans to explore a sale of its gun brands.

Savage Arms will be up for sale as part of a “strategic business transformation plan,” Vista said in a statement Tuesday. The Farmington, Utah-based company will continue selling bullets.

“Our review identified product categories that are core to the company’s long-term business strategy,” said Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz. “Vista Outdoor is excited about the potential of each of our core businesses, particularly ammunition, which is our largest core business.”

The planned exit by Vista would put Savage up for sale just as Remington Outdoor Co. faces bankruptcy. Certain stakeholders in Remington have started putting out feelers for potential strategic buyers of Remington’s 13 brands, which include firearms, gun accessory and ammunition manufacturers, Bloomberg News reported in late April.

Vista slid as much as 17 per cent to $13.85 in New York, the biggest intraday decline since Nov. 9.

The company’s strategic review began in November, but pressure mounted on the company following a February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Recreational Equipment Inc. and other retailers cut ties with Vista, even though they didn’t sell the company’s guns.

The gun brand that could go on the chopping block, Savage, focuses on modern sporting rifles -- the kind of assault-style weapons that have drawn scrutiny in the wake of mass shootings. In addition to shedding guns, Vista is considering offloading other business such as its Bell bike helmets and Jimmy Styks paddle boards. Vista said the move will provide additional cash that could be used to reinvest in its remaining products, possibly through acquisitions.

The gun industry’s sales are up even as it faces public protests and increased investor scrutiny. Though the government doesn’t keep exact data on firearms sales, the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System serves as a barometer for the industry. In March, checks were up 11 per cent from the previous year. Long-gun checks, which include assault-style rifles, increased over 17 per cent.