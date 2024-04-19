Hedge funds turn the most bearish on stocks this year. Plus, why oil isn’t surging on the latest Middle East tensions

Hedge funds globally have turned the most bearish they’ve been on equities this year, as sticky inflation and renewed geopolitical concern have dragged stock markets lower. Short sellers, meanwhile, have been raking it in over the last 30 days.

Hedge funds ditched long positions and added short ones across all regions led by North America, Europe, and to a lesser extent developing Asia, Goldman Sachs said in a note to investors this week.

A short or bearish position bets that an asset will decline in value, while a long position anticipates a price increase.

After ending each of the last three months with a net bought position, hedge funds held a net sold position by mid-April, the note said.

The U.S. S&P 500 stock index is down roughly 4 per cent so far in April, while Europe and China indices have fallen about 2 per cent each.

The amount of net leverage used by stock picking hedge funds to borrow for trades declined 1.9 per cent this month so far, suggesting “a more guarded posture and reduced risk appetite by hedge funds,” the Goldman note added, citing data to April 16.

“We are seeing significant interest in market neutral and long short equity managers due to investor concerns relative to high U.S. equity valuations, stubbornly high inflation, and geo-political risks,” said Don Steinbrugge, founder and chief executive of Agecroft Partners, a hedge fund consulting firm.

Consumer discretionary stocks, where companies produce nice-to-haves such as luxury goods, appliances and automobiles, drew the most shortsellers, the note said.

Hedge funds also continued to short energy companies even as increased tensions in the Middle East have lifted energy prices and generally boosted energy stocks.

Traders added long positions in consumer staples such as food and beverage companies and also piled into health-care stocks, the Goldman note also showed. Hedge funds kept buy positions in semiconductor and related equipment stocks which remained at multi-year highs.

Allocations to software dropped to three-year lows as many hedge funds have begun to short the sector, the Goldman note added.

Meanwhile, traders have made a mark-to-market profit of more than US$25 billion up to Thursday from covering their short positions, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, more than erasing their US$14.8 billion in losses so far this year.

Short sellers were in a bind for most of last year as a raging bull market, partly powered by enthusiasm around AI as well as hopes of an early rate cut, forced them to book nearly US$190 billion in losses for 2023.

The current weakness in the market allows them to cover a portion of those heavy losses.

Overall U.S. and Canadian equity short exposure fell by US$50 billion to US$1.08 trillion in the last 30 days, largely due to a fall in the mark-to-market value of short positions and short covering, according to S3 Partners.

Mark-to-market change is the method of measuring the value of assets that can fluctuate over time, adjusting the asset’s value to reflect its current market price.

-- Reuters

Stocks to ponder

Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI-T) If you were to look for common ground on Parkland Fuel among shareholders, company executives and Bay Street analysts, you would discover this: A lot of them believe that the stock is cheap. But what should Parkland do about its bargain status? That’s where the dissension begins, leaving investors to contemplate an attractive stock as a shareholder dispute heats up. David Berman shares his thoughts on why investors don’t have to pick a side to come out winners.

The Rundown

The new - and little discussed - threats to markets over the next year

Bears are citing endless “risks” supposedly set to whack the TSX and world stocks. The Middle East and Ukraine. Delayed rate cuts. Debt-devouring developed economies. On and on. Wrong, says billionaire investor Ken Fisher. For stocks, these widely watched worries are old news. But there are some new threats he thinks pose a threat to the bull market.

Former Bay Street executive leads push to require firms to account for inflation in investment reports

Compounded across many years, even modest inflation can deal a powerful blow to a standard investment portfolio. And investors commonly underappreciate the threat. Now, a legend of the Canadian investment banking industry is trying to change that, as Tim Shufelt reports.

Sickly Canadian dollar could reverse course later this year amid shifting central-bank policies

The Canadian dollar is at risk of extending its recent slump, but some forecasters see a rebound later this year once the U.S. Federal Reserve signals interest-rate cuts are on the way, reports the Globe’s Jenna Legge.

Oil traders sanguine about risks from Israel-Iran conflict

Petroleum prices have fallen following Iran’s missile and drone assault on Israel, confounding expectations that the escalation of the shadow war would cause them to rise. As John Kemp of Reuters explains, the escalation is occurring in a market that is otherwise comfortably supplied.

Silver aims for $30-per-ounce milestone

Silver may have the power to reach the US$30 per ounce milestone after its 26% surge in March-April on the back of gold’s record run and copper’s strength, even though analysts say the metal is ripe for a technical correction, reports Reuters.

Number Cruncher: Undervalued U.S. stocks with potential for growth

Globe Advisor

Why this money manager is buying Estée Lauder and trimming her energy position

Advisors rush to revamp tax strategies after Ottawa’s surprise change to the capital gains inclusion rate

