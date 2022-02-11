Value investing has seen a resurgence this year, with the Russell 1000 Value index outperforming the Russell 1000 growth index by 8.4 percentage points. Some value stocks, however, are better than others as BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian emphasized in a Friday research report titled Don’t Catch the Falling Knife.

The strategist is bullish on value stocks over growth stocks for 2022 but warned of a preponderance of ‘value traps’ – stocks that are cheap for a reason and likely to remain so. Ms. Subramanian defines value traps as stocks with deteriorating earnings forecasts relative to their history and the index, and also falling price momentum.

The more promising variety of value investment combines improving earnings outlooks and stock price momentum along with attractive valuation levels. The strategist estimates that since 1997, value traps have underperformed the S&P 500 by four percentage points annually while ‘good’ value stocks have kept pace with the benchmark.

These value screens have been effective in recent months. Interactive Media and Services companies, a sector that includes Meta platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) and Alphabet, have been classified as value traps since November 2021. The sector has dropped 11 per cent during the period. U.S. independent utilities also screen as value traps.

BofA identifies energy as their number one overall sector as it is top ranked in terms of price momentum, earnings revisions and valuation. This has been the case for the past eight months during which time the S&P 500 Energy Index’s 33.6 per cent total return left the broader benchmark’s 5.6 per cent mark in the dust.

Ms. Subramanian sees ‘opportunities’ within health care, materials and semiconductors sectors where selected stocks are showing valuations with above average attractiveness, and price and earnings momentum above the index average.

I’ve focused on U.S. stocks here because of the greater depth in terms of sectors and companies. It’s not difficult, however, to see how BofA’s bullishness on energy stocks is positive for the domestic equity market. The S&P/TSX Energy sector has rallied 26.7 per cent since the end of last June, far outpacing the 9.1 per cent gain of the TSX Composite Index (including dividends). Energy stocks make up a far larger percentage of the index than is the case south of the border.

Ms. Subramanian’s concern about U.S. utilities is also a warning for investors in related domestic stocks to watch for prohibitively high valuations and deteriorating earnings outlooks.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

The Rundown

Why rising real interest rates threaten the equity market rally

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin warned investors this week that further increases in U.S. inflation-adjusted yields would have extremely negative effects on equity markets, potentially driving the S&P 500 16 per cent lower from current levels. And Thursday’s market response to higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data – a rise in real yields and an immediate sell-off in U.S. stock futures – has only served to underscore the importance of inflation-adjusted yields to equity valuation. Scott Barlow looks at the latest trends for clues on where markets may be heading.

Yes, rising interest rates impact stock prices, but it’s not as simple as many think

Will stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates lead to lower stock prices and a bear market this year? It’s a question on every investor’s mind after Thursday’s U.S. inflation report showed consumer prices jumping 7.5 per cent in January, the biggest year-on-year increase since February, 1982 – sending the benchmark 10-year U.S. government bond yield to 2 per cent for the first time this decade. Investing professor Dr. George Athanassakos looks at what history has taught us - including an often overlooked dynamic in the bond market that is key in determining whether a bear market is approaching.

Three insider tips on choosing a digital broker for retirees

Digital investing is all about having the freedom to attend to your portfolio whenever and wherever you are using phones, tablets or computers. But if you’re a retiree, you may have needs that are a bit more earthbound than being able to trade stocks on the fly. Rob Carrick presents a few features of specific interest to retirees in choosing a digital broker.

Corporate lobbying ETF seeks to profit from influencing politicians

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I purchased (BRK-B-N) [Berkshire Hathaway Inc.] at an exchange rate of 93 cents to the U.S. dollar. Are gains made on the exchange rate tax sheltered?

Answer: No. All transactions in foreign currencies must be converted to Canadian dollars for tax purposes, using the official exchange rates published by the Bank of Canada. So, when the time comes to sell, your purchase price will be the Canadian dollar equivalent in the year you acquired the stock. The selling price will be the Canadian dollar equivalent in the year you dispose of it. Any capital gain or loss will be calculated on those figures.

--Gordon Pape

What’s up in the days ahead

Since its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2006, Constellation Software Inc. has gone on a run for the ages, arguably outclassing all other challengers past and present, from pandemic tech darling Shopify Inc., to the mighty blue-chip bank stocks, to former champions like BlackBerry Ltd. and Nortel Networks Corp. Is there still time for investors to come onboard this freight train? Tim Shufelt will report.

