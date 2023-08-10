Ritholtz Wealth Management managing partner Michael Batnick writes that the newfound prevalence of higher bond yields represents a generational change for investors, one where TINA – there is no alternative to higher risk assets – is no longer in play.

Mr. Batnick pointed to TD Ameritrade data showing that global bond markets recently completed a streak of 17 consecutive weeks of inflows

He goes on to cite Blackrock president Robert Kapito, who suggested recent demand for fixed income is just the tip of the iceberg. “We’re calling this a once-in-a-generation opportunity. There is finally income to be earned in the fixed-income market and we are expecting a resurgence in demand.”

It will be interesting to see the effects of higher bond yields on equity returns over time. We are exiting a period where bond yields were negative in inflation-adjusted terms. This motivated investment in equities, notably technology stocks, that performed well for the majority of the period and again this year.

The largest technology stocks that have led the S&P 500 in 2023 now trade at high valuation levels that could potentially limit upside in future years. Investment assets are already moving towards bonds to lock in risk-free returns and the continuation of this trend might cause significant equity market volatility.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Moody’s warning on U.S. banks a wake-up call for sanguine investors

The slide in U.S. bank stocks this week appeared to catch traders in the options market by surprise, data shows, raising questions over whether bank investors have become a little too comfortable with the sector that only months ago was in crisis.

Question: I have a friend who enjoys looking at stocks and markets but finds it difficult to follow the market consistently due to issues with his eyes. He is considering investing in annuities with recent rise in interest rates. What is your advice: annuities or a balanced portfolio of ETFs, GICs, etc.? He is in his early seventies and wouldn’t mind leaving his money to his children. - Sudhir D.

Answer: You’re right. Annuities are paying more than a year ago, and the income is guaranteed until death.

But if your friend wants to leave anything for the children, he will have to give up some income if he wants to move to annuities. Normally, payments end when the annuitant dies, and there is no residual capital to pay to the estate. He can opt for a guaranteed annuity, which means that if he dies before the guarantee expires (typically 5 or 10 years) the remaining payments will go to designated beneficiaries or the estate. There is no refund of capital, just a continuation of payments until the guarantee period ends.

If he outlives the guarantee period, the heirs get nothing.

I appreciate the vision problem would create difficulties for your friend in terms of following markets. But he might consider using a financial advisor to handle his wealth. With appropriate due diligence, I’m sure he could find someone appropriate.

--Gordon Pape

