How investors should think about the market's unpredictable future, the return of value stocks, and the TSX Composite gets a revamp

How investors should think about the market’s unpredictable future, the return of value stocks, and the TSX Composite gets a revamp

U.S. venture capitalist Morgan Housel explained that the most accurate answer to most investing questions is the one investors least want to hear: ‘it depends.’

“Is this asset cheap? I don’t know. It depends how much time you have and what your stomach for risk is and what factors the broader market considers cheap and what factor future markets will want to bid up for and whether you’ve staked your career on cheap being a good thing. Ask different people and you’ll get different answers because there’s no right answer.”

People want answers and so they hate this. Investors specifically want to know where the markets are going, even if they know at the same time that accurate timing of asset price gyrations is impossible.

Confronted with this unpredictability, the best strategy for investors is to reduce questions on future market performance to a format of “If [X] happens, then [Y] will probably rise/fall.”

Market trends in 2019 have provided a great example of this. From December 24, 2018 to September 3, 2019, the yield on the five-year government of Canada bond declined from 1.93 to 1.14 per cent. The rapidly declining bond yields made dividend streams from defensive market sectors like utilities far more attractive to investors. As a result, the S&P/TSX Utilities Index appreciated almost 40 per cent (38.5 per cent) including dividends for the same period.

These trends shifted during the rest of September. The bond yield has changed direction and moved higher by about 0.35 per cent and the utilities index has dropped more than 0.5 per cent.

Using the formulation above then, the question as to where utility stocks are headed can be answered by linking them to bond yields. If bond yields continue heading higher, utilities stock prices are likely to lose some ground and the reverse case should also be true.

There are numerous examples where this If/then format has been working. The loonie has been tracking relative bond yields (government of Canada two-year bond yields minus U.S. two-year yields), metals prices have followed global manufacturing activity.

Importantly, this method is not foolproof. Relationships between asset prices can break even after years of close association. But as a thought process, it encourages investors to identify the main drivers behind the performance of their portfolio holdings and makes the effects of market volatility more intelligible.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Parkland Fuel Corp. This mid-cap stock has a current yield of 2.7 per cent and 11 buy recommendations. Jennifer Dowty profiles the stock.

The Rundown

Why the violent upturn in value stocks may not have staying power

Value investors finally have some good news to cheer. This month has brought a bounce upward in value stocks – that is, cheap, often unglamorous shares in slow-growth sectors. For value investors, this turnaround has been a long time coming. One particularly excitable economist at Saxo Bank in Denmark even described it as a “market earthquake.” Well, maybe. But anyone counting on benefiting from this value quake may want to step back and take a broader view. Ian McGugan reports.

Investors who like their ETFs simple and cheap have some new choices for covering the Canadian market

The uncontested benchmark for the Canadian stock market is the S&P/TSX Composite Index, but a growing number of exchange-traded funds and index funds are following a different path. To save money, they’re tracking new or lower profile benchmarks such as the Solactive Canada Broad Market and FTSE Canada indexes. Big considerations in choosing ETFs are fees and popularity (as measured by trading volumes and assets). But the underlying index matters, too. You want an index that is well diversified in both stocks and sectors. Rob Carrick reports

CannTrust and eight energy stocks get booted out of the TSX Composite in index revamp

Five Canadian stocks are set to join the S&P/TSX Composite Index, a broad market measure of Canadian equities that drives the investment of billions of dollars in investor money. Their good fortune comes at the expense of 11 other stocks – including the troubled cannabis concern CannTrust Inc. – that will be removed Sept. 23. David Milstead reports

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s Insider Report: President tops up his investment in this security yielding over 5%

Gordon Pape: Despite some recent turbulence, my High-Yield Portfolio continues to average almost 9% annually

What's up in the days ahead

After Monday’s big oil rally in the wake of the attack on Saudi production facilities, David Berman asks, can an investor really be bullish on the energy sector if the demand part of the equation is still lacking?

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff

