How to buy ETF-beating mutual funds, the possibility of a REIT downturn and the absence of a fee war

The polite spin on the exchange-traded funds offered by Toronto-Dominion Bank is that they have had an underwhelming impact on the marketplace so far.

The cold, hard truth is that TD Asset Management’s family of ETFs ranked 20th out of 35 firms as of the end of September with $240-million in assets, which is puny for a bank with TD’s big profile. This would be more of an issue if TD didn’t have something better than ETFs for a lot of investors.

The TD e-series of index mutual funds are not as cheap as the lowest-cost ETFs, but you can buy and sell them without brokerage commissions that can run as high as almost $10 per buy or sell. When you factor this into the total cost of ownership, these e-series funds can be cheaper to own for smaller accounts.

One downside to e-series funds was that you had to invest in them online via TD or through its online brokerage, TD Direct Investing. But some recent changes to e-series mean they’re now more widely available from other online brokers through their online mutual fund inventories. You may be able to buy an e-series fund like any other mutual fund.

These same changes will result in modestly lower fees for e-series funds. For example, the management fee for TD Canadian Index-e will fall to 0.25 per cent from 0.3 per cent. This means a similar decline in the management expense ratio, which is now 0.32 per cent. Management fees represent the bulk of the costs that go into calculating a fund’s MER.

The TD Canadian Equity Index ETF (TTP) has an MER of 0.06 per cent, which is at the low end for this category. But if you were to make 12 monthly purchases of this ETF in a year at TD Direct Investing’s standard stock and ETF trading commission of $9.99, your annual cost would be just less than $120. On a $25,000 account, that’s equivalent to a fee of 0.48 per cent. Add the 0.06 per cent MER for TTP and you’ve got a fee drag of 0.54 per cent. You’re better off with TD Canadian Index-e.

With larger accounts, say $50,000 or more, the advantage shifts to TTP. But a lot of people start with amounts of less than that – with a new tax-free savings account, for example. The minimum investment for e-series funds is just $100.

A few online brokers offer some degree of no-cost ETF trading, including National Bank Direct Brokerage, Questrade, Qtrade, Scotia iTrade and Virtual Brokers. At these firms, low-fee ETFs might be the better choice than e-series index funds. But if you’re a client of a firm with $10 stock trades and you want to start a low-cost index portfolio from scratch, TD e-series look like a better pick.

-- Rob Carrick

The Rundown

REITs have had a stellar year so far, but can the good times continue?

Real Estate Investment Trusts have been on a tear this year, but further gains may require a continued rally in government bonds. That could be a bet worth making. David Berman takes a look.

Here’s a perfect example of how U.S.-style competition on fees is alien to Canada

While U.S. online brokers slash stock-trading commissions to zero, a lone Canadian broker is adjusting with its fees. U.S. commissions were already about half of what they are at the big Canadian online brokerage firms before recent cuts that took them to zero in some cases. The Canadian response so far has been silence, which is to be expected, according to Rob Carrick.

Buying U.S. stocks a winning strategy for Canadian equity mutual-fund managers

Canadian equity mutual-fund managers have developed an interesting strategy as they strive to beat performance benchmarks and their own peers. The Globe’s David Berman explains.

Wall Street eyeing Canadian oil sands

Disillusionment over the U.S. shale oil boom is leading Wall Street to reconsider an alternative that was largely abandoned by American energy investors, says Tim Shufelt

Investment companies can’t limit liability, IIROC says

Canada’s investment-industry regulator says firms must stop inserting clauses in their contracts with investors that limit the firms’ liability for losses – even in cases where the firm’s employees have broken rules and recommended unsuitable investments, report David Milstead and Clare O’Hara.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff