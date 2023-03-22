Zachary Carter’s feature column in Vanity Fair was billed to me as a bank crisis-led obituary for the technology sector, but that’s not quite the case.

Here’s what he wrote: “It’s hard to imagine the tech landscape surviving long in its present state. All of these layoffs and bank failures indicate that the VC-oriented tech world was largely dependent on ultralow interest rates… They’ve already told us they can’t save themselves.”

This is a less bold claim about the tech sector - and one that I can agree with. The essay focuses on venture capitalists but we’re also seeing a partial implosion in the form of mass layoffs for the companies – Amazon.com, Alphabet, Meta – that combined to dominate the S&P 500 market capitalization by late 2021.

The discussion brings to mind the work of economics professor Carlota Perez, who has spent a lifetime analyzing the history of technological revolutions – the 18th century industrial revolution, through the railway boom, electricity and the rise of the personal vehicle and crude oil. We may be close to what professor Perez calls ‘the turning point’.

This process involves the end of the tech-based financial bubble and the beginning of the ‘deployment period’, as new technology diffuses through the global economy. The best historical precedent is the railway boom where, after massive over-investment led to a painful bubble deflation, the subsequent construction of railways led to a U.K. Victorian economic boom in the 1850s and 1860s.

Ms. Perez believes that the current digital revolution is half done, with the good times potentially ahead. Her template forecasts a shift from creative destruction and the evaporation of many old economy jobs towards what she calls a golden age of ‘creative construction’, where the reimagining of institutions creates a ‘win-win’ economic backdrop.

Professor Perez is vague about specific technologies she expects, but investors should watch for the technology sector to transition from a speculative casino (rising interest rates are helping kill this, as Mr. Carter noted) to companies providing broader benefits like cheap internet access in the emerging world or renewable power.

For those looking for more details on Ms. Perez’s optimistic analysis, a late 2022 lecture is posted on Youtube here.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T) This has been a particularly strong performer among small cap stocks of late. Orla is a junior gold producer focused on three open pit projects. This month, it reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results. As Jennifer Dowty tells us, the company has an experienced leadership team and well-known shareholders, and six out of seven analysts have buy ratings.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T) Year-to-date, the share price of the Canadian software developer has rallied 28 per cent, making it the seventh best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite index. This growth stock has an attractive business model with high recurring revenues, high margins, and strong cash flow generation. On a valuation basis, the stock is trading at a discount to its historical average multiple. Management is committed to returning capital to its shareholders, boosting its dividend every calendar year since 2014. Jennifer Dowty looks at the investment case.

The Rundown

Bitcoin passes the bank stress test

As crisis stalks the traditional world of stocks and bonds, bitcoin is suddenly looking like a safe haven. The infamously volatile cryptocurrency seems positively hale and hearty, just as a banking meltdown drives markets into the arms of a recession. Bitcoin has risen 21% this month. Is this a sustainable trend? Reuters takes a look.

Also see: What’s behind bitcoin’s latest surge?

Now might be the time to take advantage of bank stocks

Investors are growing fearful as the banking sector lurches from one crisis to the next, highlighted by First Republic Bank’s free fall on Monday and the emergency deal over the weekend to merge Credit Suisse with UBS. But there’s an upside to this upheaval: Glum investor sentiment is reflecting the current bout of stock market turbulence, and that may be good news for anyone looking to take advantage of beaten-up stocks. David Berman explains.

How to beat the pros, Part 3: Identifying high-quality stocks

In this six-part series, Jason Del Vicario, CFA, portfolio manager, and Steven Chen, MBA, analyst, at HillsideWealth | iA Private Wealth Inc. explain why - and how - a concentrated portfolio of global high-quality stocks gives the long-term investor the best chance to outperform both broadly diversified indexes as well as professional money managers. In this latest installment, they provide tangible advice - along with some examples - of how to go about searching for quality stocks.

Globe Advisor

How three portfolio managers are investing in emerging markets this year

Commodity markets likely to escape banking crisis fallout, traders say

ChatGPT is fun, but is it useful for financial planning?

