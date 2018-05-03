How to tell you’re getting truly smart investing advice, Buffett’s woeful returns, and TSX energy stocks return from the dead

New York-based, Montreal-born Citi chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich recently published a report called The Anecdote Versus the Analyst that registered some disgust with simplistic investment advice and market forecasting. He opens with,

“The investment community has been inundated by a constant barrage of information often disguised or presented as research when it is more commentary with little respect for some form of reasoned basis.”

The report was notable from back to front for its un-research tone and enlightening facts. Here are a few select quotes,

“Too many within the investment community come in with a predetermined viewpoint and then seek out “evidence” to back up the narrative. The stock is “cheap” versus peers due to x or y without, for example, looking at the company’s profit margins compared to its competition.”

“we are sometimes amazed that self-declared experts are given platforms to argue that something will occur in the market since they state that in three of the last four times… things ended in a particular manner and thus should occur again. In the world of mathematics and science, such observations while interesting have no statistically meaningful predictive power.”

“the information flow can get worse if old adages are repeated endlessly, like the oft repeated view that market discounts earnings in advance, even if that stopped being accurate 23 years ago.”

“The “end of cycle” concerns from flatter yield curves and peak PMI arguments … have popped up of late to frighten investors… These items have caused worry about areas like Capital Goods and Materials … a deeper review is necessary including earnings revision momentum and valuation which still favors Conglomerates.”

“Some of the easy ways to discover when the presented material is more anecdotal than analytical include constantly changing (and often short-term) time frames, plus attempts to just focus on one set of data rather than multiple ones. Our pet peeve is the lack of back-testing for performance such that assumptions replace proof.’

There is a lot to chew on here, admittedly. But for me, the issue of anecdotes versus analysis is very much top of mind because of the domestic housing market.

‘The plural of anecdote is not data’ is a phrase cited often by investment professionals and it’s a good rule of thumb. On the other hand, there has been a steady stream of “this Toronto [or Vancouver] house was bought for X last year and just sold for 0.85x” stories and if they continue to proliferate, the Teranet-National Bank Composite 11 House Price Index data will change direction at some point.

Mr. Levkovich’s overriding thought, that amidst the rise in market volatility every investment thesis should be met with critical skepticism, is valuable. Investors should attempt to verify any narrative they see in research, media or on business tv with outside information. This is a pain in the butt, no question, but the investor-friendly, central bank-assited market conditions that began on March 9, 2009 could be coming to a close and the harder work of navigating changing investing conditions may very well have begun.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. This company oozes cool. It targets millennials with its mobile-phone-based financial products, from credit-score checks to mortgages. It counts the open-shirted rock-star Dragon’s Den investor Michael Wekerle as one of its backers. If you are inclined to seek a loan from the Royal Bank of Canada, you may not be the customer it’s looking for. That entrepreneurial approach to breaking norms also seems to apply to the way it presents its financials. Despite taking in the majority of its money from lending and its associated fees, Vancouver-based Mogo is not a regulated bank, and it feels no compunction to present its numbers as if it were. David Milstead explains. (For subscribers only)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. This weekend will celebrate Warren Buffett’s long-term success running a conglomerate, now with 90-some businesses overseen on a daily basis by two potential successors, newly installed vice-chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain. But recent results, relative to what analysts were counting on, were of a sort that might make chief executives at other companies hang their heads. Read more from Reuters.

The Rundown

How to undercut robo-advisers with a supercheap ETF portfolio

Using a robo-adviser is a smart thing to do if you want help build and maintain a soundly constructed portfolio of low-fee ETFs. But you can run your own ETF portfolio at half the cost or less. Rob Carrick explains how to do just that. (For subscribers only)

Inflation concerns have brought real return bonds back from the dead

Renewed worries about inflation are reviving the fortunes of a one-time bond market darling that has faded into obscurity in recent years. While the broad bond market has been on the defensive this year, real return bonds are looking strong. While there are good reasons not to add real return bonds to a portfolio, there’s no doubt that they’re enticing right now. Rob Carrick shares his advice. (For subscribers)

Consider this a green light for commodity investors

In what might be the most important monthly data release for investors in commodity stocks, the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI Index was reported 1.5-per-cent higher, year over year, at 53.5 on Wednesday. Scott Barlow explains what it signals for investors. (For subscribers)

Market guru follower reveals his stock picks

Charlie Tian is the founder of GuruFocus.com, a website that tracks the stock picks of top investors such as Warren Buffett, Carl Icahn and Joel Greenblatt. He is also author of Invest Like a Guru: How to Generate Higher Returns At Reduced Risk With Value Investing (John Wiley & Sons, 2017). Larry MacDonald finds out how he employs his investment strategy, and what stocks he’s holding right now. (For subscribers)

There’s still time to cash in on the rally in energy stocks

As the price of crude oil tiptoes toward four-year highs, investors are throwing their caution aside and buying energy stocks. The good news: The rally looks like it has further to go. David Berman shares his thoughts. (For subscribers)

Pot trounces energy as best performing sector

Canada’s unloved energy stocks have switched places with its much-hyped pot stocks. The energy index was the worst-performing sector in the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2017, falling 10 per cent and winning the dubious distinction of being the only sector to end the year lower than it started. Meanwhile, cannabis stocks led the health-care index to a gain of 33 per cent, making it by far the best-performing sector of 2017. Read more from Bloomberg News.





Ask Globe Investor

Question: I made 2016 and 2017 RESP contribution for my twin grandchildren and intend to carry on for 2018. Can you suggest what type of funds/ stocks/ETFs I should be holding?

Answer: The younger the children are, the more risk you can take in the plan. The easiest route is to use ETFs that cover the broad markets. For example, you could invest in a TSX-linked ETF, an S&P-linked ETF, and one that covers the EAFE stocks. You could also add a bond ETF to provide portfolio balance. As the children approach college age, reduce equity exposure to preserve capital.

--Gordon Pape

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

