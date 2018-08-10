How we’ve gone from a ‘raging bull to a sitting bull' and why you should stay away from Tesla

Investors stuck a modest US$5-billion into equities over the past week, with U.S. funds leading inflows, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday, adding that world stock markets had gone from being a “raging bull to a sitting bull.”

Rising trade protectionism, fiscal stimulus and policies that redistribute wealth are now being enacted in the United States, European Union and across Asia as governments try to boost their economies, the bank noted, dubbing the moves as “populist easing” or PE.

But that will prove far less bullish for asset prices than the decade of quantitative easing (QE), when central banks pumped liquidity into world markets. The Federal Reserve and other central banks are now turning off the taps.

“PE is much less asset price-friendly than QE,” BAML analysts wrote.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q). David Milstead notes that he hasn’t written about Tesla for nearly five years. Aggressive accounting masking poor results, is what he said in October, 2013. Crash likely coming if you ignore the signs and buy (at US$180). Since then, he’s opted out of the Tesla debate. There are stocks, to paraphrase John Maynard Keynes, that can stay irrational longer than your willingness to claim you’re not stupid. Tesla, which has never meaningfully traded below the level of five years ago and is now at double the price at which he took his shot, is one. So why open my mouth now? Why try to add to the ocean of commentary that already existed before “the tweet” of Tuesday, the supposed going-private offer that roiled the market, burned the shorts, and inspired even more Tesla tomes? It’s because there are too many voices taking all of this seriously, earnestly explaining what a leveraged buyout of this size would mean, whether the shares are truly undervalued by CEO Elon Musk’s purported offer, et cetera, et cetera absurdum ad infinitum. Read David Milstead’s take (for subscribers).

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T). This stock is on the positive breakouts list with the share price closing at an all-time high on Wednesday. Earlier this month, the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings results that handily beat the Street’s expectations sending the share price up by 4 per cent the following trading day. The stock is currently trading at a reasonable valuation, in-line with its historical average. The stock is up 14 per cent year-to-date with an additional 14 per cent upside anticipated by analysts. Waterloo, Ont.-based Open Text is a leading software provider of Enterprise Information Management (EIM), the company’s software helps its customers automate processes. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers)

How market-linked GICs exploit people who are ‘terrified of the stock market’

Investment adviser Cliff Broetz had a recent conversation with a client who was “ready to pounce” on a market-linked GIC offered by a bank. So he researched the information provided to advisers for that particular GIC. The results surprised him so much he wrote me to share his findings and conclusion. Basically, it’s that market-linked GICs are engineered to target people who are “terrified of the stock market,” as the Parksville, B.C.-based Mr. Broetz put it in an e-mail. Market-linked GICs offer the opportunity to make returns tied to various stock indexes or baskets of stocks with zero risk of losing money. You’d buy one of these GICs in hopes of doing better than a conventional GIC paying current interest rates. Rob Carrick explains (for subscribers).

Poll: Canadian dollar to gain but needs NAFTA deal to score home run

Canada’s dollar will rise over the coming year as the Bank of Canada hikes interest rates and higher oil prices become more supportive of the currency, a Reuters poll showed, but it will take a NAFTA trade pact deal to trigger more optimistic gains. The poll of more than 40 foreign exchange strategists predicted the Canadian dollar, which has been pressured this week by a diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia and Canada, will edge higher to $1.30 to the greenback, or 76.92 U.S. cents, in three months, from $1.3023, or 76.78 U.S. cents, on Wednesday. Fergal Smith from Reuters explains.

Summertime portfolio checkup: Stick with a pro, or go DIY?

Summer holidays can offer time for reflection, so perhaps there’s no better opportunity to give some thought to your investments. Maybe you’re working with an advisor, thinking you could do better on your own, or perhaps you’re a DIY (do-it-yourself) investor contemplating seeking professional help. Either way, your decision may hinge on the cost of advice compared with the time and effort of doing it on your own, says Josh Olfert, a Winnipeg investment advisor with Haven Wealth Management. Joel Schlesinger reports.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston