The outlook for rising interest rates has been hard on bonds, but preferred shares have eaten it up.

Until a few weeks ago, that is. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted financial markets in a way that has set back the preferred share market. For the year through mid-March, the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index is down close to 5 per cent. Last year, the pref share index shot the lights out with a gain of just over 19 per cent.

The recent decline in the pref market has to some extent been caused by an investor preference for the security of bonds lately. Bonds have been sinking for most of the past year because of the rising rate outlook, but they remain a safe haven in uncertain times.

Rising bond prices mean lower yields, a development that also weighs on preferred shares. Most of the pref market is made up of rate reset shares, which have their dividend payout adjusted every five years to maintain a set yield advantage over the payout on the five-year Government of Canada bond. A rising rate world means ideal conditions for these preferred shares.

The yield on the five-year Canada bond reached a 2022 peak of about 1.83 per cent in February and then fell as low as 1.46 per cent before charging back. Investors had started to wonder if their expectations for rising rates may have been overdone. If that were the case, then the rate reset feature is less appealing.

Still, yields available today from the many popular exchange-traded funds holding preferred shares look strong. Examples:

-The Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF (HPR-T): Estimated annualized yield of 4.9 per cent.

-The iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF (CPD-T): The annualized yield based on recent distributions is 4.3 per cent.

-The BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ZPR-T): Annualized yield of 4.8 per cent.

-The Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund (RPS-NE): Yield of 4.9 per cent.

-The RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF (RPF-T): Yield of 4.5 per cent.

Loaded with rate resets, pref share ETFs fare best when rates are rising. But if you can stand some price volatility, they’re a reliable source of dividend income with yields that look pretty good in comparison to what else is out there.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

The Rundown

War and inflation: Jittery investors hope Fed’s action on rates avoids collateral damage

It is clearly time to restore monetary sanity by raising interest rates, but just how tough is the Federal Reserve prepared to get in a time of war? We may get some significant clues this week. Ian McGugan sizes up the landscape.

Consider these four sectors when adjusting your portfolio to this unimaginable investing climate

We’ve never seen this before: a two-year pandemic followed immediately by a shooting war in Europe involving a nuclear-armed nation. It’s a situation no one expected. What do you do in a scenario no one could have imagined two years ago? For your investments, take a fresh look at your portfolio, says Gordon Pape. The main emphasis should be on protecting capital. That means focusing on stocks that have minimal exposure to geopolitical fault lines. He looks at four sectors to consider.

Apple, Google and Facebook are down. Here’s why tech is worth a look

The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped back into bear-market territory last week amid a mess of economic and geopolitical threats – but the setback raises the question of whether beaten-up technology stocks are starting to look attractive. David Berman shares some thoughts.

What do meme stock fans mean to the future of the market?

The meme-stock phenomenon exploded early last year when retail investors piled into troubled video-game retailer GameStop Corp. The stock soared more than 1,800 per cent before falling 90 per cent in a few short weeks. The mania has subsided, but meme stocks are still a force. That has dismayed seasoned money managers, concerned regulators, and prompted much hand-wringing over what it all means for the future of public markets. But some of those who participated see it differently. Joe Castaldo reports.

Profitable oil stocks may be headed to more dividends and buybacks

There’s a different kind of gusher in the oilpatch right now – cash. With crude oil prices soaring, the Canadian oil and gas sector is generating more money than it knows what to do with. And in the absence of big, ambitious expansion plans, much of that windfall is being handed over to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Tim Shufelt reports.

Why this money manager bought Imperial Oil while ditching Dollar General

The economic fallout of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, alongside rising inflation and anticipated interest rate hikes, is creating more stock market uncertainty – with no end in sight. For money manager Laura Lau, it’s a good time to go “back to basics,” which she says includes a focus on reliable dividend-paying companies in Canada and the United States. Brenda Bouw finds out what she’s been buying and selling.

Wealthsimple made a risky investing choice, but it might pay off due to the Ukraine crisis

Robo-advisers are a great option for investors willing to pay a modest fee to have pros build and maintain a portfolio of exchange-traded funds for them. But Wealthsimple’s liberal use of a particular bond exchange-traded fund shows the importance of staying on top of what’s in your portfolio and understanding why. Rob Carrick explains.

Canada’s IPO market has shut down amid stock-market turmoil

A red-hot IPO run went stone cold in recent weeks, with an anemic stock-market performance and war in Ukraine halting what had been a record-setting pace of public debuts. With a long list of Canadian and U.S. companies now postponing plans for initial public offerings, investment bankers say business owners will look at alternative sources of funding, such as venture capital, private equity and credit markets, to raise money or cash out. Andrew Willis reports.

Markets wary of ‘butterfly effect’ if Russia defaults

Russian sovereign defaults evoke nervy times on Wall Street. Tremors from the Russian government’s last roble debt default in August 1998 contributed to what was, up to then, one of the biggest financial quakes - involving a near collapse and rescue of mega U.S. hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management. Would default in 2022 - even a technical foreign currency default as soon as next week - have similarly deep and far-reaching consequences? Jamie McGeever examines the issue.

Ukraine crisis rocks the London Metal Exchange

The war in Ukraine has engulfed the 145-year-old London Metal Exchange (LME), which sits at the epicenter of the global trade in industrial metals. What Russia terms its “special operation” has broken the LME nickel contract and forced the exchange to impose emergency measures across the rest of its core base metal contracts. As Andy Home tells us, this is a tale of two crises.

Why you might want to have low-volatility ETFs in your portfolio

Investors are understandably concerned about recent market volatility. Stocks have been knocked around by the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and uncertainty caused by rising inflation and the expectation of rising interest rates. Some Canadians aim to reduce their portfolio risk by investing in low-volatility exchange-traded funds, which are designed to minimize losses in a market downturn. Terry Cain takes a look a these products.

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s Insider Report: Director buys this surging stock yielding 6.4% and up almost 30% in 2022

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I recently did an in-kind share transfer from my non-registered account to my tax-free savings account. This transfer was below the book value of the shares so I assumed it would be a capital loss but I did not get a confirmation slip as a record. How do I account for this loss transaction?

Answer: Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but when you own shares with an unrealized loss and transfer them in-kind to a TFSA (or any other registered account), you cannot claim the loss for tax purposes. The Canada Revenue Agency considers this a “superficial loss” because you still own the shares.

To get around the superficial loss rule, you could have sold the shares in your non-registered account first and then contributed the cash to your TFSA. After waiting the required 30 days, you could have repurchased the shares in your TFSA and still claimed a capital loss.

Alternatively, after contributing the cash to your TFSA, you could have immediately purchased a similar – but not identical – security. For example, if you sold Royal Bank and transferred the cash to your TFSA, you could have purchased a different Canadian bank – or an exchange-traded fund that holds all of the Canadian banks – without having to wait 30 days. That way, you could have claimed the loss while not missing out on any potential gains in bank stocks.

--John Heinzl

More Globe Investor coverage

