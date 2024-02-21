Goldman Sachs’ revelations that the number of affluent citizens in India will rise from 60 to 100 million by 2027, and that the country’s inflation-adjusted GDP growth should average 6.0 per cent from now to 2028, highlight the growing optimism regarding investment in India.

Defining the affluent of India is not entirely straightforward according to Goldman Sachs analyst Arnab Mitra. There is no set definition of wealthy in India so Mr. Mitra looks at those who take flights annually, use food delivery services and credit cards and those filing income taxes on more than one million rupees (US$12,040) per year.

The Indian equity benchmark, the S&P BSE Sensex, appreciated 22.0 per cent in Canadian dollar terms over the past twelve months. This easily outdistanced the S&P/TSX Composite’s 8.4 per cent. Over three years, the Sensex’s average annual Canadian dollar return of 11.6 per cent beat out the TSX’s 8.0 per cent.

Mr. Mitra notes that Indian stocks benefiting from broad wealth creation, those involved with SUV sales, premium liquors, healthcare and luxury wristwatches for instance, have outperformed the broader market. Automaker Mahindra& Mahindra, producers of the top selling SUV, has seen their shares more than double in the past three years in Canadian dollar terms.

Citi India equity strategist Surendra Goyal has just completed a marketing tour of North American institutional portfolio managers. He reports that interest in Indian assets remains high, even after the average India weighting in global ex-U.S. funds climbed from roughly 2.0 per cent in 2019 to about 5.0 per cent currently.

Mr. Goyal believes that infrastructure-related investment, both public and private, will join affluent Indians in pushing the Sensex higher, although high valuations may moderate gains in the near term.

The major ETFs tracking Indian equities available in Canada are the iShares India Index ETF (XID-T) and the BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID-T).

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Toronto-based Waste Connections Inc., North America’s third-largest trash removal company, rocketed to a record high above $220 on the Toronto Stock Exchange this week after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and delivered a promising lookahead. The stock is up 22 per cent over the past 12 months. But David Berman asks: Are we approaching peak garbage?

The Canadian stock market is a dud on a global scale, writes Tim Shufelt. The fact that the TSX is cheaply priced, by some measures, is about the only redeeming quality emerging from a plethora of Canadian economic and financial shortcomings.

The trucking industry is going through some tough times. Many companies reported a decline in revenue and profits in 2023 as lower volumes and soaring costs took their toll. Gordon Pape looks at two trucking companies struggling with current conditions.

Norman Rothery offers three different approaches to a dividend portfolio.

