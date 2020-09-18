Is 1% a fair fee for stock advice? Plus, U.S. dividend payouts prove resilient and why the gold rally isn’t over

The scarcity of information on what investment advisers charge makes it tough to tell if you’re getting a good deal.

That’s exactly how the advice business prefers things. Without any publicly available data on typical or average fee levels, it’s difficult to assess what an individual adviser charges. Hence this question from a reader: “Is a 1-per-cent fee for ongoing financial advising in stocks a fair fee? How do I assess this adviser before I sign on?”

First off, my sense is that 1 per cent is a reasonable fee by the standards of the investment advice business in 2020. In fact, it’s a fee that some advice firms would hold for large accounts, say in the high six-figure or seven-figure range. Now, let’s dig a bit deeper. What would an adviser have to do to make that 1-per-cent fee a good value for a client? Some thoughts on that:

Does the adviser offer an investment policy statement?

An IPS documents your risk tolerance, your return expectations and your asset mix. It’s where you and your adviser document your agreement on how your money is to be managed.

Does the adviser do any financial planning?

Investment advice based solely on managing a portfolio of investments is bound to dissatisfy, even at a cost of 1 per cent. There will be down periods for the portfolio where the client chafes at paying the adviser anything at all. Success and failure in this case are determined strictly by what the market offers. A financial plan offers a better way. Your investments are regarded as a means to an end that is defined as a well-funded retirement, for example. The value of your fees is measured in how you are progressing toward your goal, not on what stocks are doing over a short period.

Does the adviser minimize the cost of investments?

Investors who pay their adviser a fee set as a percentage of account assets must also account for the cost of investment products in their portfolio. If a portfolio of exchange-traded funds has a weighted average management expense ratio of 0.25 per cent, then the reader asking about the 1-per-cent fee would have an all-in cost of 1.25 per cent. That’s quite reasonable. Individual stocks would be cheaper, while F-class mutual funds (sold by advisers for fee-based accounts) would be more.

Is the adviser accessible and accountable?

How often will you meet? Can you reach the adviser, and not an associate, on the phone or by e-mail?

In short, a 1-per-cent advice fee is fine. The real question is what does the client get for paying it?

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T) Since late July, this company’s share price has been holding steady around the $12 level. The share price is up over 25 per cent year-to-date, and analysts are forecasting further upside. The average 12-month target price implies a potential total return (including the dividend yield) of over 19 per cent. The stock has an attractive yield, currently at 5.9 per cent. Jennifer Dowty has a profile of the stock. (for subscribers)

The Rundown

This TSX sector might be a better way to profit from the global economic recovery

Mining stocks and commodity futures have become a popular trade among hedge funds looking to benefit from a China-led global economic recovery. This is certainly good news for the resource-intensive Canadian equity market, but there’s a less obvious TSX sector – capital goods – that has historically been more sensitive to global growth than commodities. Scott Barlow explains. (for subscribers)

Missed the gold bounce? Some observers believe the rally has legs

Gold producers have been among the biggest winners during the pandemic, as investors bet that ultralow interest rates, massive government debt loads and an uncertain global economic recovery will keep the price of gold buoyant. Some observers expect that precious metals producers will continue to perform well in the year ahead. David Berman has more. (for subscribers)

U.S. small tech stocks soar as the future arrives early

Fastly is up more than 310% this year. Zscaler is up more than 180%. Chegg and Veeva are up 75% and 90%. In a tech universe dominated by Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google, the share prices of little companies you’ve probably never heard of are soaring. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated trends that were building for years by forcing large swaths of the population to work from home and shop online. And many obscure companies are taking off, driven by investors who expect them to flourish in an economy whose future arrived ahead of schedule. Matt Phillips from The New York Times tells us all about them. (for subscribers)

U.S. dividend cuts not nearly as dire as feared

S&P 500 companies slashed or suspended over US$40 billion in dividends in the second quarter, the deepest quarterly drop since 2009, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. But after cuts tapered off mid-year as the U.S. economy began to rebound, S&P Dow Jones Indices estimated that S&P 500 companies would see only a 2% decline in overall 2020 dividend payments, not nearly as dire as analyst projections earlier this year of around a 10% drop. Noel Randewich of Reuters reports. (for subscribers)

Pandemic upends emerging market investment thesis

The years-old trade of piling into emerging markets to capture higher returns afforded by faster growth may be losing its lustre, putting capital flows at risk as investors take a more nuanced approach to the asset class. Tom Arnold of Reuters reports. (for subscribers)

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s Insider Report: Executives are selling this dividend stock with its share price trading near a record high

Number Cruncher: These seven stocks can help dividend investors tap the emerging world of 5G and AI

Number Cruncher: Twenty U.S. stocks with similar fundamentals to the S&P 500′s ‘Big Five’

Are higher U.S. Treasury yields coming? Options traders bet yes

IPOs: Peak Optimism - World market themes for the week ahead

Bruised greenback may bounce if U.S. election gets chaotic, investors say

Playboy explores deal to return to the stock market

What’s up in the days ahead

What’s the right percentage of Canadian equity content for your portfolio? Rob Carrick looks at some different views in the money management industry.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

