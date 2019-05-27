Is home bias in Canadian portfolios really mitigated by stocks with U.S. revenues?

A common problem we see in Canadian portfolios is a large bias toward Canadian domiciled and traded stocks known as home bias. Often times a portfolio can be weighted in excess of 60 per cent to Canada when it makes up less than 5 per cent of the world economy. Many investors might not even realize this could be a problem for a portfolio but the risks here are easy to highlight at a high level:

The S&P/TSX has underperformed the S&P 500 over one-, two-, five- and 10-year periods;

The TSX is largely a bet on the financials and energy sectors.

What we typically hear as to why an investor might think this home bias is justified goes along the lines of:

“I own Canadian companies that generate a large amount of revenues from the United States., therefore my U.S. exposure is actually higher than it appears."

The argument makes sense, but is it true? Do U.S. revenues help diversify risks for Canadian company shares?

If we are considering the portfolio at the company level and are more focused on long-term fundamentals, it is easy to see that more exposure to U.S. revenues is a good thing for a Canadian company in terms of the company itself being diversified geographically as well as having access to a much larger market. On this side of things, the argument checks out.

However, no matter how many stocks you hold or how diversified the fundamentals of the underlying stocks are, an investor will continue to have exposure to the risks of that market. We typically express this risk in a stock as beta, which essentially measures the degree a stock moves relative to the market. If a stock has a beta of two and the TSX jumps 10 per cent, the stock would jump 20 per cent. Similarly, if the same stock had a beta of 0.5 and the TSX jumped 10 per cent, the stock would only move up 5 per cent. No matter the underlying holdings, a company traded in Canada will have some degree of beta exposure to the market. In other words, even if a Canadian stock has U.S. revenues, it very often will still move in relation to the day-to-day movements of the TSX.

Certainly, if the company is a good operator and growing fast in the United States, it should do just fine over time but this relates to a multitude of company-specific factors and is less related to the ebb and flow of the broader market. This is the nuance that gets missed when an investor views U.S.-dollar revenue within a Canadian company as a solution or excuse for home bias. Country risks that are far more difficult to diversify away by simply holding more stocks in the same geography. If a recession occurs in Canada but not the United States, all stocks (on average) are more likely to feel the pain in Canada. Finally, given the limited number of Canadian companies with high U.S. exposure, one is now relying not just on picking the right stock, but picking the right stock out of a smaller subset of companies with U.S. revenue exposure, so your universe is smaller. Let’s look at some numbers here to see whether we can paint the picture better.

We wanted to look at whether Canadian stocks with a high U.S.-based revenue exposure actually move more in line with the TSX or the S&P 500. If we have a high degree of U.S. revenues, we might expect a Canadian company to have a beta of around one relative to the S&P 500 or at least a beta that is higher than that of the beta relative to the TSX. This would tell us that the movements of the stock are more “levered” to the S&P 500 compared with the TSX. The goal of having these stocks in a portfolio would be that they reduce the volatility that comes with having a majority of assets in a single geography. We compiled a list of 20 securities that have U.S.-revenue exposure of at least 30 per cent. The average proportion of U.S. revenue is 55 per cent in this list with the low of 32 per cent and high of 85 per cent. (Note that the simple average U.S.-dollar exposure of companies on the S&P/TSX 60 is roughly 27 per cent.) We then looked at the beta of each stock relative to the S&P/TSX Composite and relative to the S&P 500 over a two- and five-year period.

The accompanying table shows the summary results for the basket of stocks and their betas relative to both the TSX and the S&P 500.

The basket of stocks and their beta summary 5 Year Beta Summary TSX S&P 500 High 1.82 1.9 Low 0.44 0.41 Average 0.82 0.79 Median 0.76 0.75 2 Year Beta Summary TSX S&P 500 High 2.64 2.41 Low 0.51 0.39 Average 1.05 0.85 Median 0.96 0.74 Source: 5i Research and Refinitiv

On average, the stocks with U.S. revenues still move closer to the beat of the TSX than they do to that of the S&P 500. Interestingly, in the shorter term, this impact is even more pronounced. This means that those U.S. revenues a Canadian investor expects to reduce volatility or improve diversification at a geographic level are not actually achieving this at all, as these stocks still trade more in line with the TSX than they do with the S&P 500.

To simplify and summarize the above data, here are a few conclusions we draw:

Most Canadian public companies do not have more than half of their revenues coming from the United States;

If one wanted U.S. exposure, why not just own actual U.S. companies listed in the United States?

As measured through beta, Canadian companies with U.S. revenues still trade more in-line with the TSX than the S&P 500;

Canadian companies with U.S. revenues do not provide the geographic diversification benefits one might think.

There are reasons that can justify some level of home bias and we hope to examine these items in an upcoming article.

