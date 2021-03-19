Is it time to sell your bond ETF? Plus, how Canadian fund managers performed during the market volatility of 2020

A basic principle of investing is not to sell your stocks or equity funds when the markets are falling.

Investors seem reluctant to extend this logic to bonds. With bond yields rising, the price of bonds and bond funds has fallen on a year-to-date basis. Some people aren’t taking it well.

“A big part of my registered retirement income fund is in [the BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF],” a retired reader recently noted. “The fund lost around 5 per cent of its value this year. Should I be alarmed? Should I sell?”

Say this reader did sell – where would the money go? Into a Canadian stock market, as measured by the S&P/TSX Composite Index, that has risen 59 per cent from its low a year ago? Into a U.S. stock market, as measured by the S&P 500, that has risen almost 72 per cent?

Maybe some dividend-paying utility stocks, stable and with high yields compared with bonds? Returns for the year to date suggest these stocks are like bonds in being sensitive to rising rates.

Or, perhaps cash. You can get as much as 1.5 per cent in a high-rate savings account at an alternative bank, but cash-like products for investment accounts pay no more than 0.25 to 0.65 per cent these days.

The case for holding onto bonds goes well beyond the lack of appealing alternatives. When stocks fall, bonds provide some buoyancy to a portfolio. The S&P/TSX Composite fell 21 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, but a balanced portfolio with a 60-40 mix of stocks and bonds might easily have lost only half that amount.

Bonds very likely have more downside as interest rates rise from their pandemic lows. But if you sell bonds now, you could easily end up in an asset class with its own set of problems. Instead of selling bonds, consider some adjustments.

A short-term bond fund offers the safety of bonds with somewhat less downside as rates rise. Corporate bonds should hold up better as well if the economy improves, plus they offer mildly better yields than government bonds. Keep ZAG or another broad-based bond fund as a long-term portfolio foundation, but reduce near-term vulnerability to rising rates with additional bond holdings.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

The Rundown

Bond managers say pace of rise in U.S. bond yields ‘unsettling’

The recent pace of the rise in yields in the U.S. Treasury market has been unsettling, according to several major bond fund managers who worry the market could be viewed as disorderly if the pace of rises continues. Managers also cited some issues with liquidity as yields have moved upwards, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 80 basis points since January. Kate Duguid of Reuters reports.

Canadian equity funds lag benchmarks again in 2020

If stock market volatility is an ideal environment for nimble stock pickers to pounce on mispriced shares, 2020 should have been a boon for professional money managers. It wasn’t. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, 88 per cent of Canadian equity mutual funds underperformed their benchmark last year, which was one of the most volatile periods for stocks in more than a decade. David Berman reports.

Rogers and Shaw shares both rallied in the wake of the deal. How much upside is left?

Rogers Communications Inc.’s deal to acquire Shaw Communications Inc. and create a national telecom behemoth has driven up the stock prices of both companies this week – and left investors wondering if it’s still worth pouncing on either stock as regulators examine the agreement over the next many months. The answer, according to some analysts and investors, is yes. But the downside risks are considerable given that the deal could fall apart. David Berman tells us more.

U.S. investors got the stimulus boost, but now face tax worries

Investors are turning their attention to prospects that higher taxes could threaten the rally in U.S. stocks as President Joe Biden’s administration moves forward with its agenda and seeks ways to pay for its spending plans. Lewis Krauskopf and Caroline Valetkevitch of Reuters report.

Penny stocks are booming, which is good news for swindlers

Penny stocks — the name given to more than 10,000 tiny companies — have been around forever, but they are booming as small investors flood the market. And this time around, social media is fueling the craze. Whether traded to fend off the boredom of pandemic living or to turn a quick profit, these dirt-cheap but risky shares are another frontier in a world where meme stocks such as GameStop gained overnight stardom. As Matt Phillips of The New York Times reports, fraudsters have taken note.

‘Perfect storm’ in semiconductor industry opens door to investors

