There are signs on the surface that U.S. technology stocks have reached the kind of speculative peaks they did during the late 1990s and in 2021. There are, however, important differences that may allow tech stocks - even those outside of the Magnificent Seven club - to continue to outperform.

Companies with enterprise-value-to-sales ratios greater than 10 times now account for 24 per cent of U.S. equity market capitalization. Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin notes this is not far off the 28 per cent peak in 2021 and 35 per cent in early 2000, before significant downdrafts occurred. High growth-stock valuations are now 1.3 standard deviations above the 40-year average.

The extreme concentration of assets into artificial intelligence-adjacent large-cap tech companies explains a big part of the trend. Mr. Kostin notes that even though the number of companies with high EV/sales ratios has fallen dramatically in the past three years, the stocks that are expensive have become enormously so.

Importantly, Mr. Kostin believes that current megacap tech stocks, unlike those in the 1990s, enjoy fundamentals making them deserving of high valuations. He estimates that the Magnificent Seven stocks are priced for three-year average annual sales growth of 12 per cent - an achievable target. Investors have rewarded the megacaps for maintaining profit margins instead of the “growth at any price” investment strategy during 2021.

The Magnificent Seven stocks are considered high quality because of strong balance sheets, profitability and low debt. Mr. Kostin grants that high-quality stocks in general are two standard deviations expensive versus the 35-year average and that “while valuations are poor signals for [market] timing, it suggests that the potential energy for a reversal is high.”

Goldman Sachs expects continued high borrowing costs to limit upside for smaller companies, as their profits are more negatively affected by higher rates.

If megacap stocks are now too expensive and small-cap stocks hampered by stubbornly persistent inflation, this leaves investors to thread the needle, identifying profitable sectors and companies not in either group. As a start, Mr. Kostin expects asset-heavy sectors like communications (Verizon, T-Mobile) and semiconductors (Micron Technology, Intel) to outperform as inflation expectations slowly decline.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

The Rundown

Institutional investors may help bitcoin sustain new heights

As traditional institutions pour money into bitcoin, the cryptocurrency’s latest meteoric rally to a record high may have more legs than in 2021, experts say.

Also see:

‘A turning point for crypto’: What market observers are saying as bitcoin surges to new heights

Asian traders give bitcoin blast-off

World markets brace for potential Trump return to White House

Investors are bracing for the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House after Super Tuesday confirmed that the November U.S.-election is set to pitch him against incumbent Joe Biden. Here are five flash points in focus for world markets.

Channeling Greenspan, Powell’s exuberance moment?

The Federal Reserve may finally have interest rate markets back in the palm of its hand - but it’s surely casting a wary eye on effervescent stocks that seem oblivious to its caution, as Mike Dolan of Reuters explains.

Others (for subscribers)

Gordon Pape: Easing interest rate pressures boost my RRIF portfolio, but changes are still necessary

How economists and market bets for rate cuts are reacting to Wednesday’s BoC decision

ETF provider Horizons changes name to Global X Investments as it seeks to expand market share

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

The latest moves in commodities - and what’s behind them

Globe Advisor

After 5 years on the market, advisors are still learning how to use liquid alts

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: At present the total value of all my portfolios is more than $1-million. I currently have about 60 stock/bond positions. Is this too many to manage? – Gord Z.

Answer: Sixty is a lot. The fact you’re asking the question suggests you feel the same. That’s an average of about $16,700 per position, which is small in a portfolio of that size. If you aimed for 25 positions, the average would be $40,000 each. This strikes me as more manageable, while maintaining good portfolio balance.

You could reduce this even more by using five index ETFs to cover the TSX, S&P 500, Russell 2000, and EAFE, plus the bond market. Then choose 10-15 individual stocks from the U.S. and Canada to target companies you feel have above-average prospects. Portfolio size: 15-20 positions.

Having said this, if you are generating above-average returns and you’re comfortable with the current situation, don’t change.

--Gordon Pape (Send questions to gordonpape@hotmail.com and write Globe Question in the subject line.)

What’s up in the days ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff