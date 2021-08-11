Is this as good as it gets for investors? Plus, handicapping the battle for Kansas City Southern and seeking winners from the U.S. infrastructure bill

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian’s most recent update on the S&P 500 earnings reporting season was entitled Peak growth, peak margins, peak sentiment, implying that markets are reaching a “this is as good as it gets” inflexion point. Neither economic or profit growth is expected to weaken markedly, merely adjust to levels closer to historical norms, and this makes investors’ reaction difficult to predict.
With 91 per cent of index constituents having reported, profits have come in 16 per cent of consensus estimates, 87 per cent higher than the second quarter of 2020, and 27 per cent higher than pre-pandemic 2019.
Importantly, however, the strategist points out that companies reporting earnings above expectations did not get rewarded with significant stock price appreciation – only a 0.42-per-cent increase on average the next trading day versus 1.5 per cent historically. Ms. Subramanian interprets this as a sign that stocks prices had already reflected the strong profit recovery.
Net profit margins hit record levels in the second quarter at 13.1 per cent (ex-financials), but BofA sees this as the peak.
“We are starting to see the good inflation environment turning into a bad inflation environment”, the strategist writes, “with many companies citing accelerating cost inflation, particularly around wages.”
Consensus forecasts predict net margins will fall to 12.5 per cent for the second half of 2021.
Ms. Subramanian has written previously that U.S. stock prices are expensive on every valuation measure except relative to bond yields, which remain depressed (for now) by central bank policies. The combination of high valuations and falling earnings growth and profit margins is definitely a recipe for volatility in the months to come
-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-T) Investors in the industrial equipment marketplace are hoping the stock will start to regain lost ground after the company announced an acquisition to expand its international footprint and further capitalize on the expected global economic recovery, writes Brenda Bouw.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T) It took more than 20 years, but this Cambridge, Ont.-based company’s shares reached a record high on Wednesday after the company’s latest earnings well surpassed expectations. The company also reported record order bookings in its most recent quarter, as more companies turn to automation to lower costs and boost production, says Brenda Bouw.
CIBC money manager Craig Jerusalim reveals his Canadian stock picks to ride out inflation worries
Money manager Craig Jerusalim isn’t waiting to find out if the recent spike in inflation will prove to be temporary or lasting. What matters most is whether investors start to worry about a long stretch of higher prices, he tells Brenda Bouw.
These Canadian stocks benefit from U.S. electric vehicle pledge
The global research team at Bank of America Securities is attempting to identify the biggest corporate beneficiaries of the electrification movement, recommending stocks across industry sectors and including a significant number of Canadian companies. Scott Barlow looks at their picks.
For investors in Canadian Pacific and Canadian National, risks are rising
The two Canadian railways are locked in a ferocious bidding war for Kansas City Southern, a rail network that runs from the U.S. Midwest to Mexico. Both seem intent on ignoring the gathering regulatory clouds. The growing possibility that U.S. policy makers might raise obstacles to a takeover suggests there could be a bumpy end to what began as a promising journey, says Ian McGugan.
Angel investing deterred by risk in 2020, now taking flight amid economic recovery
Canadian angel investors deployed less capital in 2020 than either of the two years before, a new report has found, but experts say funding is back on the climb. Irene Galea takes a look.
How cryptocurrency fits into U.S. infrastructure bill
What does bitcoin have to do with roads and bridges? A lot right now in the U.S. Congress, writes Marcy Gordon.
Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Number cruncher: Nine Canadian stocks to play the consumer savings boom
Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
Gold’s little flash crash shows symptoms of wider malaise
