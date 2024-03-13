BofA Securities U.S. quantitative equity strategist Savita Subramanian recently raised her 2024 S&P 500 target by 400 points to 5400, a reflection of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic and profit growth. The strategist, who now has the highest profit forecast on Wall Street, was faced with enough pushback from bearish institutional clients that she wrote a full report to respond this week, Bullish or Bubble-icious?

The main feedback was that the S&P 500 was poised for a fall because it was both expensive and showing bubble-like characteristics similar to the late 1990s.

Ms. Subramanian argues, however, that current conditions are closer to 1995, with a lot of upside left, rather than early 2000 with a collapse imminent. Valuations for the leading technology stocks, while expensive, do not massively overstate achievable earnings growth target, she says. The non-Magnificent Seven index stocks trade near historical average PE ratios.

In addition, the democratization of an asset class that historically accompanies market bubbles – Americans clamouring to get into their real estate sector ahead of the financial crisis, for example – is less apparent now. BofA finds investor sentiment levels similar to 1995, not euphoric like 1999.

The rampant speculation of the late 1990s does not appear visible now. Hedge funds, for instance, are actually short the equity market in futures and options markets. Initial public offerings of companies with little or no chance of future profitability are nowhere near as common as the Pets.com-ridden markets of the late 1990s.

Ms. Subramanian believes that the sector makeup of the S&P 500 makes valuations less comparable to previous generations. She writes, “Today’s S&P 500 is half as levered, is higher quality and has similar or lower earnings volatility than in prior decades.”

In the 1980′s, the index was 70 per cent asset-intensive manufacturing companies, financials and real estate. Now, the S&P 500 is 50 per cent low asset, low debt, high profit margin, innovation-oriented stocks. The strategist believes the current makeup of the index is deserving of a higher average PE ratio.

The S&P 500 climbed 252 per cent or 28 per cent annualized from the beginning of 1995 to the end of 1999. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 825 per cent. Investors should thus be rooting for Ms. Subramanian’s analysis to be correct. It would mean big gains are on tap for U.S. equities.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

The Rundown

Inverted yield curve no longer reliable recession flag, strategists say

A key indicator of an oncoming recession implied by the U.S. bond market is no longer reliable, according to nearly two-thirds of strategists polled by Reuters.

Hedge funds ramp up leverage to near record highs to juice returns

Hedge funds’ use of leverage in equities trading is near record levels after debt-fueled strategies ballooned in recent years and an upturn in financial markets prompted riskier bets, according to two banking sources and recent client notes from major banks.

