John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of April 30, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|19.83
|13.15
|8,626.05
|5,719.45
|50.82%
|3.88%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|58.10
|57.97
|4,648.00
|4,637.70
|0.22%
|1.35%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|66.18
|53.61
|8,073.96
|6,540.24
|23.45%
|3.90%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|116.01
|93.44
|8,120.70
|6,540.90
|24.15%
|3.65%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|54.64
|33.73
|6,556.80
|4,047.60
|61.99%
|2.53%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|13.94
|10.98
|6,412.40
|5,050.32
|26.97%
|5.31%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|50
|127.78
|112.198
|6,389.00
|5,609.90
|13.89%
|4.57%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|39.19
|24.67
|6,270.40
|3,947.20
|58.86%
|5.23%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|16.55
|13.89
|4,137.50
|3,472.50
|19.15%
|4.85%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|35.13
|38.75
|3,513.00
|3,875.00
|-9.34%
|5.01%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|49.91
|32.47
|7,664.30
|5,063.94
|51.35%
|2.70%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|55.87
|48.62
|8,659.85
|7,535.35
|14.92%
|4.57%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|47.41
|52.12
|4,741.00
|5,212.00
|-9.04%
|7.04%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|54.83
|47.59
|7,676.20
|6,662.40
|15.22%
|3.68%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|26.84
|25.31
|4,831.20
|4,555.80
|6.05%
|4.17%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|84.41
|78.60
|6,752.80
|6,288.15
|7.39%
|3.08%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|117.31
|96.54
|5,865.50
|4,827.00
|21.51%
|3.68%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|28.62
|28.56
|3,291.30
|3,284.45
|0.21%
|6.46%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|25.50
|23.25
|6,375.00
|5,813.50
|9.66%
|4.88%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|84.50
|70.25
|5,915.00
|4,917.50
|20.28%
|3.74%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|60.81
|59.98
|6,081.00
|5,998.12
|1.38%
|5.72%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|28.85
|23.15
|7,933.75
|6,366.25
|24.62%
|2.63%
|Cash
|530.38
|-15,965.27
|Total
|139,065.09
|100,000.00
|39.07%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Apr. 30, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $644.44
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars. As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
