Special to The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of April 30, 2022 Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield % Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.* AQN-T 485 18.60 13.62 9,021.00 6,606.95 36.54% 4.65% BCE Inc.* BCE-T 80 68.30 57.97 5,464.00 4,637.70 17.82% 5.39% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 132 80.21 55.35 10,587.72 7,306.64 44.91% 3.37% Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 70 136.21 93.44 9,534.70 6,540.90 45.77% 3.91% Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 50.32 33.73 6,038.40 4,047.60 49.18% 2.88% Choice Properties REIT* CHP-UN-T 460 15.18 10.98 6,982.80 5,050.32 38.26% 4.87% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce* CM-T 50 142.02 112.20 7,101.00 5,609.90 26.58% 4.53% Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 160 42.22 24.67 6,755.20 3,947.20 71.14% 5.19% CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 17.75 13.89 4,437.50 3,472.50 27.79% 4.73% Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 38.62 38.75 3,862.00 3,875.00 -0.34% 4.60% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-A 125 50.59 32.47 8,089.34 5,063.94 59.74% 2.67% Emera Inc.* EMA-T 155 62.03 48.62 9,614.65 7,535.35 27.59% 4.27% Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 56.06 52.12 5,606.00 5,212.00 7.56% 6.14% Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 140 62.51 47.59 8,751.40 6,662.40 31.36% 3.42% Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 25.12 25.31 4,521.60 4,555.80 -0.75% 5.25% Restaurant Brands International Inc.* QSR-T 90 73.39 77.98 6,605.10 7,018.55 -5.89% 3.72% Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 60 129.75 102.05 7,785.00 6,123.00 27.14% 3.70% SmartCentres REIT* SRU-UN-T 115 31.29 28.56 3,598.35 3,284.45 9.56% 5.91% Telus Corp.* T-T 250 32.14 23.25 8,035.00 5,813.50 38.21% 4.08% Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 80 92.79 71.71 7,423.20 5,736.80 29.40% 3.84% TC Energy Corp.* TRP-T 115 67.95 60.30 7,814.25 6,933.97 12.70% 5.30% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU-T 285 31.80 23.48 9,063.00 6,690.45 35.46% 2.50% Cash 724.67 -21,724.92 Total 157,415.88 100,000.00 57.42%

Download the spreadsheet here.

