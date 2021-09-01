John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Aug. 31, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|19.59
|13.15
|8,521.65
|5,719.45
|48.99%
|4.28%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|65.80
|57.97
|5,264.00
|4,637.70
|13.50%
|5.32%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|71.23
|53.61
|8,690.06
|6,540.24
|32.87%
|3.62%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|125.56
|93.44
|8,789.20
|6,540.90
|34.37%
|3.38%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|61.11
|33.73
|7,333.20
|4,047.60
|81.17%
|2.37%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|14.92
|10.98
|6,863.20
|5,050.32
|35.90%
|4.96%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|50
|145.14
|112.20
|7,257.00
|5,609.90
|29.36%
|4.02%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|43.39
|24.67
|6,942.40
|3,947.20
|75.88%
|5.05%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|17.47
|13.89
|4,367.50
|3,472.50
|25.77%
|4.80%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|35.71
|38.75
|3,571.00
|3,875.00
|-7.85%
|4.93%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|52.84
|32.47
|8,333.53
|5,063.94
|64.57%
|2.55%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|59.56
|48.62
|9,231.80
|7,535.35
|22.51%
|4.28%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|49.65
|52.12
|4,965.00
|5,212.00
|-4.74%
|6.73%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|57.80
|47.59
|8,092.00
|6,662.40
|21.46%
|3.49%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|24.57
|25.31
|4,422.60
|4,555.80
|-2.92%
|4.56%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|81.06
|78.60
|6,484.80
|6,288.15
|3.13%
|3.21%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|60
|129.60
|102.05
|7,776.00
|6,123.00
|27.00%
|3.33%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|30.51
|28.56
|3,508.65
|3,284.45
|6.83%
|6.06%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|29.07
|23.25
|7,267.50
|5,813.50
|25.01%
|4.35%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|80
|81.93
|71.71
|6,554.40
|5,736.80
|14.25%
|3.86%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|59.90
|59.98
|5,990.00
|5,998.12
|-0.14%
|5.81%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|30.98
|23.15
|8,519.50
|6,366.25
|33.82%
|2.56%
|Cash
|224.19
|-18,080.57
|Total
|148,969.18
|100,000.00
|48.97%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Aug. 31, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $349.98
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars. As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
