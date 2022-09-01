Special to The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Aug. 31, 2022

Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield % Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.* AQN-T 485 18.04 13.62 8,749.40 6,606.95 32.43% 5.14% BCE Inc.* BCE-T 80 63.38 57.97 5,070.40 4,637.70 9.33% 5.81% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 198 55.15 36.90 10,919.70 7,306.64 49.45% 3.35% Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 70 121.25 93.44 8,487.50 6,540.90 29.76% 4.59% Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 44.67 33.73 5,360.40 4,047.60 32.43% 3.25% Choice Properties REIT* CHP-UN-T 460 13.59 10.98 6,251.40 5,050.32 23.78% 5.45% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce* CM-T 100 62.11 56.10 6,211.00 5,609.90 10.71% 5.35% Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 185 50.95 28.05 9,425.75 5,189.70 81.62% 4.55% CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 16.14 13.89 4,035.00 3,472.50 16.20% 5.38% Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 40.18 38.75 4,018.00 3,875.00 3.69% 4.42% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-A 125 48.83 32.47 8,002.63 5,063.94 58.03% 2.36% Emera Inc.* EMA-T 155 60.77 48.62 9,419.35 7,535.35 25.00% 4.36% Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 54.16 52.12 5,416.00 5,212.00 3.91% 6.35% Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 140 57.94 47.59 8,111.60 6,662.40 21.75% 3.69% Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 22.72 25.31 4,089.60 4,555.80 -10.23% 5.81% Restaurant Brands International Inc.* QSR-T 90 77.53 77.98 6,977.70 7,018.55 -0.58% 3.52% Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 60 122.13 102.05 7,327.80 6,123.00 19.68% 4.19% SmartCentres REIT* SRU-UN-T 150 27.97 28.67 4,195.50 4,299.80 -2.43% 6.61% Telus Corp.* T-T 250 29.58 23.25 7,395.00 5,813.50 27.20% 4.58% Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 80 84.49 71.71 6,759.20 5,736.80 17.82% 4.21% TC Energy Corp.* TRP-T 115 63.29 60.30 7,278.35 6,933.97 4.97% 5.69% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU-T 285 29.41 23.48 8,381.85 6,690.45 25.28% 2.92% Cash 464.00 -23,982.77 Total 152,347.13 100,000.00 52.35%

