John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2020
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|20.95
|13.15
|9,113.25
|5,719.45
|59.34%
|4.20%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|54.43
|57.97
|4,354.40
|4,637.70
|-6.11%
|6.12%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|62.98
|53.61
|7,683.56
|6,540.24
|17.48%
|3.92%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|96.78
|93.44
|6,774.60
|6,540.90
|3.57%
|4.38%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|49.99
|33.73
|5,998.80
|4,047.60
|48.21%
|2.76%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|13.01
|10.98
|5,984.60
|5,050.32
|18.50%
|5.69%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|108.72
|109.17
|4,348.80
|4,366.80
|-0.41%
|5.37%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|34.98
|24.67
|5,596.80
|3,947.20
|41.79%
|5.86%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|15.67
|13.89
|3,917.50
|3,472.50
|12.81%
|5.13%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|31.09
|38.75
|3,109.00
|3,875.00
|-19.77%
|5.60%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|44.82
|32.47
|7,263.64
|5,063.94
|43.44%
|3.01%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|54.10
|48.62
|8,385.50
|7,535.35
|11.28%
|4.72%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|40.71
|52.12
|4,071.00
|5,212.00
|-21.89%
|8.20%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|52.00
|47.59
|7,280.00
|6,662.40
|9.27%
|3.88%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|22.65
|25.31
|4,077.00
|4,555.80
|-10.51%
|4.94%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|77.83
|78.60
|6,226.40
|6,288.15
|-0.98%
|3.40%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|104.59
|96.54
|5,229.50
|4,827.00
|8.34%
|4.13%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|65
|23.08
|31.23
|1,500.20
|2,029.95
|-26.10%
|8.02%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|200
|25.21
|22.44
|5,042.00
|4,488.00
|12.34%
|4.62%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|71.92
|70.25
|5,034.40
|4,917.50
|2.38%
|4.39%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|51.75
|59.98
|5,175.00
|5,998.12
|-13.72%
|6.26%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|26.07
|23.15
|7,169.25
|6,366.25
|12.61%
|2.92%
|Cash
|2,302.65
|-12,142.17
|Total
|125,637.85
|100,000.00
|25.64%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Dec. 31, 2020
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $433.31
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
