John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|18.27
|13.15
|7,947.45
|5,719.45
|38.95%
|4.58%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|65.81
|57.97
|5,264.80
|4,637.70
|13.52%
|5.32%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|76.99
|53.61
|9,392.78
|6,540.24
|43.62%
|3.35%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|136.19
|93.44
|9,533.30
|6,540.90
|45.75%
|3.11%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|59.96
|33.73
|7,195.20
|4,047.60
|77.76%
|2.42%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|15.19
|10.98
|6,987.40
|5,050.32
|38.36%
|4.87%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|50
|147.45
|112.198
|7,372.50
|5,609.90
|31.42%
|3.96%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|39.46
|24.67
|6,313.60
|3,947.20
|59.95%
|5.55%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|17.32
|13.89
|4,330.00
|3,472.50
|24.69%
|4.85%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|36.69
|38.75
|3,669.00
|3,875.00
|-5.32%
|4.80%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|55.58
|32.47
|8,887.24
|5,063.94
|75.50%
|2.43%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|63.22
|48.62
|9,799.10
|7,535.35
|30.04%
|4.19%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|49.41
|52.12
|4,941.00
|5,212.00
|-5.20%
|6.76%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|61.03
|47.59
|8,544.20
|6,662.40
|28.25%
|3.51%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|24.11
|25.31
|4,339.80
|4,555.80
|-4.74%
|4.65%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|76.70
|78.60
|6,136.00
|6,288.15
|-2.42%
|3.47%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|60
|134.25
|102.05
|8,055.00
|6,123.00
|31.55%
|3.22%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|32.19
|28.56
|3,701.85
|3,284.45
|12.71%
|5.75%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|29.79
|23.25
|7,447.50
|5,813.50
|28.11%
|4.25%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|80
|96.98
|71.71
|7,758.40
|5,736.80
|35.24%
|3.26%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|58.83
|59.98
|5,883.00
|5,998.12
|-1.92%
|5.92%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|32.52
|23.15
|8,943.00
|6,366.25
|40.48%
|2.44%
|Cash
|2,164.61
|-18,080.57
|Total
|154,606.73
|100,000.00
|54.61%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Dec. 31, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $457.13
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars. As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
