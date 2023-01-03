Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2022 Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield % BCE Inc.* BCE-T 95 59.49 58.54 5,651.55 5,561.70 1.62% 6.19% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 198 41.94 36.90 8,304.12 7,306.64 13.65% 4.65% Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 70 122.66 93.44 8,586.20 6,540.90 31.27% 4.53% Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 42.68 33.73 5,121.60 4,047.60 26.53% 3.40% Choice Properties REIT* CHP-UN-T 460 14.76 10.98 6,789.60 5,050.32 34.44% 5.01% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce* CM-T 100 54.77 56.10 5,477.00 5,609.90 -2.37% 6.06% Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 185 46.33 28.05 8,571.05 5,189.70 65.16% 5.01% CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 15.59 13.89 3,897.50 3,472.50 12.24% 5.57% Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 36.65 38.75 3,665.00 3,875.00 -5.42% 4.85% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-A 125 50.00 32.47 8,465.00 5,063.94 67.16% 3.30% Emera Inc.* EMA-T 190 51.75 49.11 9,832.50 9,331.20 5.37% 5.33% Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 52.92 52.12 5,292.00 5,212.00 1.53% 6.71% Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 175 54.18 48.75 9,481.50 8,531.05 11.14% 4.17% Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 24.15 25.31 4,347.00 4,555.80 -4.58% 5.47% Restaurant Brands International Inc.* QSR-T 90 87.57 77.98 7,881.30 7,018.55 12.29% 3.12% Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 60 127.30 102.05 7,638.00 6,123.00 24.74% 4.15% SmartCentres REIT* SRU-UN-T 150 26.78 28.67 4,017.00 4,299.80 -6.58% 6.91% Telus Corp.* T-T 275 26.13 23.74 7,185.75 6,527.75 10.08% 5.18% Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 80 87.67 71.71 7,013.60 5,736.80 22.26% 4.06% TC Energy Corp.* TRP-T 115 53.98 60.30 6,207.70 6,933.97 -10.47% 6.67% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU-T 285 29.59 23.48 8,433.15 6,690.45 26.05% 3.01% Cash 2,178.96 -22,678.57 Total 144,037.08 100,000.00 44.04%

Download the spreadsheet here.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.