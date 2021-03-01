John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Feb. 28, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|19.71
|13.15
|8,573.85
|5,719.45
|49.91%
|4.03%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|54.43
|57.97
|4,354.40
|4,637.70
|-6.11%
|6.43%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|64.99
|53.61
|7,928.78
|6,540.24
|21.23%
|3.97%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|103.98
|93.44
|7,278.60
|6,540.90
|11.28%
|4.08%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|51.04
|33.73
|6,124.80
|4,047.60
|51.32%
|2.70%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|12.72
|10.98
|5,851.20
|5,050.32
|15.86%
|5.82%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|117.33
|109.17
|4,693.20
|4,366.80
|7.47%
|4.98%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|34.31
|24.67
|5,489.60
|3,947.20
|39.08%
|5.97%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|15.46
|13.89
|3,865.00
|3,472.50
|11.30%
|5.20%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|30.12
|38.75
|3,012.00
|3,875.00
|-22.27%
|5.84%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|45.30
|32.47
|7,182.88
|5,063.94
|41.84%
|2.98%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|50.14
|48.62
|7,771.70
|7,535.35
|3.14%
|5.09%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|42.98
|52.12
|4,298.00
|5,212.00
|-17.54%
|7.77%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|49.00
|47.59
|6,860.00
|6,662.40
|2.97%
|4.12%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|25.37
|25.31
|4,566.60
|4,555.80
|0.24%
|4.41%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|76.33
|78.60
|6,106.40
|6,288.15
|-2.89%
|3.47%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|108.36
|96.54
|5,418.00
|4,827.00
|12.24%
|3.99%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|26.29
|28.56
|3,023.35
|3,284.45
|-7.95%
|7.04%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|25.50
|23.25
|6,375.00
|5,813.50
|9.66%
|4.88%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|77.14
|70.25
|5,399.80
|4,917.50
|9.81%
|4.10%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|53.30
|59.98
|5,330.00
|5,998.12
|-11.14%
|6.53%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|26.97
|23.15
|7,416.75
|6,366.25
|16.50%
|2.82%
|Cash
|684.38
|-14,722.17
|Total
|127,604.29
|100,000.00
|27.60%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Feb. 28, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $338.76
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
