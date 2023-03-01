Special to The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Feb. 28, 2023 Company Ticker No. of shrs Shr price $** Purchase Price $ Market Value $*** Book Value $*** Gain/Loss % Yield % BCE Inc.* BCE-T 115 60.37 59.04 6,942.55 6,789.50 2.25% 6.10% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP* BIP-UN-T 220 44.94 37.84 9,886.80 8,324.14 18.77% 4.34% Bank of Montreal* BMO-T 70 129.32 93.44 9,052.40 6,540.90 38.40% 4.42% Canadian Apartment Properties REIT* CAR-UN-T 120 49.42 33.73 5,930.40 4,047.60 46.52% 2.93% Choice Properties REIT* CHP-UN-T 460 14.80 10.98 6,808.00 5,050.32 34.80% 5.00% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce* CM-T 100 62.40 56.10 6,240.00 5,609.90 11.23% 5.45% Capital Power Corp.* CPX-T 185 42.47 28.05 7,856.95 5,189.70 51.40% 5.46% CT REIT* CRT-UN-T 250 16.70 13.89 4,175.00 3,472.50 20.23% 5.20% Canadian Utilities Ltd.* CU-T 100 35.79 38.75 3,579.00 3,875.00 -7.64% 4.96% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF* DGRO-A 125 49.91 32.47 8,490.31 5,063.94 67.66% 3.31% Emera Inc.* EMA-T 190 54.05 49.11 10,269.50 9,331.20 10.06% 5.11% Enbridge Inc.* ENB-T 100 51.19 52.12 5,119.00 5,212.00 -1.78% 6.93% Fortis Inc.* FTS-T 175 54.00 48.75 9,450.00 8,531.05 10.77% 4.19% Manulife Financial Corp.* MFC-T 180 26.98 25.31 4,856.40 4,555.80 6.60% 4.89% Restaurant Brands International Inc.* QSR-T 90 88.05 77.98 7,924.50 7,018.55 12.91% 3.10% Royal Bank of Canada* RY-T 60 138.54 102.05 8,312.40 6,123.00 35.76% 3.81% SmartCentres REIT* SRU-UN-T 150 27.68 28.67 4,152.00 4,299.80 -3.44% 6.68% Telus Corp.* T-T 275 27.13 23.74 7,460.75 6,527.75 14.29% 5.18% Toronto-Dominion Bank* TD-T 80 90.85 71.71 7,268.00 5,736.80 26.69% 4.23% TC Energy Corp.* TRP-T 115 54.31 60.30 6,245.65 6,933.97 -9.93% 6.63% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU-T 285 30.68 23.48 8,743.80 6,690.45 30.69% 2.90% Cash 1,042.59 -24,923.87 Total 149,806.00 100,000.00 49.81%

