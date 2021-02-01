John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Jan. 31, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|21.31
|13.15
|9,269.85
|5,719.45
|62.08%
|4.13%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|54.24
|57.97
|4,339.20
|4,637.70
|-6.44%
|6.14%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|66.77
|53.61
|8,145.94
|6,540.24
|24.55%
|3.70%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|95.12
|93.44
|6,658.40
|6,540.90
|1.80%
|4.46%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|51.20
|33.73
|6,144.00
|4,047.60
|51.79%
|2.70%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|12.93
|10.98
|5,947.80
|5,050.32
|17.77%
|5.72%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|108.98
|109.17
|4,359.20
|4,366.80
|-0.17%
|5.36%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|36.48
|24.67
|5,836.80
|3,947.20
|47.87%
|5.62%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|15.55
|13.89
|3,887.50
|3,472.50
|11.95%
|5.17%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|31.61
|38.75
|3,161.00
|3,875.00
|-18.43%
|5.50%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|44.11
|32.47
|7,148.58
|5,063.94
|41.17%
|3.06%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|53.47
|48.62
|8,287.85
|7,535.35
|9.99%
|4.77%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|42.96
|52.12
|4,296.00
|5,212.00
|-17.57%
|7.77%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|51.72
|47.59
|7,240.80
|6,662.40
|8.68%
|3.91%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|23.11
|25.31
|4,159.80
|4,555.80
|-8.69%
|4.85%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|73.76
|78.60
|5,900.80
|6,288.15
|-6.16%
|3.59%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|103.50
|96.54
|5,175.00
|4,827.00
|7.21%
|4.17%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|65
|23.53
|31.23
|1,529.45
|2,029.95
|-24.66%
|7.86%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|200
|26.39
|22.44
|5,278.00
|4,488.00
|17.60%
|4.72%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|72.46
|70.25
|5,072.20
|4,917.50
|3.15%
|4.36%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|54.81
|59.98
|5,481.00
|5,998.12
|-8.62%
|5.91%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|26.02
|23.15
|7,155.50
|6,366.25
|12.40%
|2.92%
|Cash
|2,925.62
|-12,142.17
|Total
|127,400.29
|100,000.00
|27.40%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Jan. 31, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $622.97
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
